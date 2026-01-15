28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE: Does Cillian Murphy Return As Jim In Nia DaCosta's Sequel? - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple doesn't have a post-credits scene, but the sequel's final moments feature a big return that sets the stage for Danny Boyle's planned third instalment.

We've known for a while that Cillian Murphy is returning in the threequel and that he'd have a small role in this movie. Boyle happily spilt the beans last year, and we can now tell you exactly what we see from Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Following Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal's defeat, we return to the cottage last seen at the end of 2002's 28 Days Later. Inside, Jim is helping his daughter study for the history exam.

They hear a noise outside and see Spike (Alfie Williams) and Kelly (Erin Kellyman) in the distance being chased down by a horde of infected. Grabbing his gun, Jim reassures his daughter that they'll help the duo, setting the stage for these characters to meet in the next movie.

28 Days Later's theme, "In the House - In a Heartbeat," plays in the background, and all eyes will now be on what Murphy brings to the table as Jim for Boyle's conclusion to the trilogy.

Last September, the Oscar-winner was asked for his take on the online speculation surrounding his apparent return as a zombie. Revealing that his son brought it to his attention, Murphy deadpanned, "That's great, people think I look like a zombie cadaver. It's very flattering."

Addressing his actual return in The Bone Temple, he confirmed that he's "only in it for a little bit," and that "everyone’s got to go and see the second one﻿," to ensure Boyle gets to make the finale to his trilogy. "I’m sure they will," he noted, "it’s really, really good." He wasn't kidding about it being a cameo, and since this interview, the third movie has been officially greenlit by Sony Pictures.

You can learn more about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's ending by clicking here.

In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it. Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. Cillian Murphy serves as executive producer. The movie also stars Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.