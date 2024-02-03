Amy Adams Has Got That Dog In Her In NIGHTBITCH First Look

Last summer, the news broke that Amy Adams had signed on to play the lead in upcoming horror comedy, Nightbitch, and a first look at the movie has now been released via a pair of official promo stills.

The six-time Academy Award nominee will play a woman who begins to transform into a dog (or starts to believe she is... it's not really clear!) Searchlight Pictures acquired the project, which is described as a "darkly comic horror" adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel of the same name.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller will take the helm.

According to the official synopsis, Nightbitch tells the story of "a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine."

The images don't really give us much to go on, but does the Man of Steel star's character have a slight canine glint in her eye in that first shot? Check out the stills below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Marielle Heller’s ‘NIGHTBITCH,’ starring Amy Adams, will be released this fall.



The thriller follows a woman who is convinced she is turning into a dog. pic.twitter.com/2Fa00YQmBE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 1, 2024

“Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago,” said Heller when the film was first announced. “Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true.”

It's certainly an intriguingly bizarre premise, and we're looking forward to learning more about Nightbitch in the first trailer, which shouldn't be too far off.

The film is being developed as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and is reportedly set to release this fall.

In related news, Adams has also set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi's adaptation of sci-fi novel Klara and the Sun. Adams will play the mother of a teen named Josie who suffers from a mysterious illness. She adopts an "Artificial Friend" named Klara (Ortega) as a companion for her daughter.