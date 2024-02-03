Amy Adams Has Got That Dog In Her In NIGHTBITCH First Look

Amy Adams Has Got That Dog In Her In NIGHTBITCH First Look Amy Adams Has Got That Dog In Her In NIGHTBITCH First Look

A first official look at Searchlight's adaptation of Rachel Yoder's novel, Nightbitch, has been released, and the images find Amy Adams undergoing a hair-raising transformation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 03, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Last summer, the news broke that Amy Adams had signed on to play the lead in upcoming horror comedy, Nightbitch, and a first look at the movie has now been released via a pair of official promo stills.

The six-time Academy Award nominee will play a woman who begins to transform into a dog (or starts to believe she is... it's not really clear!) Searchlight Pictures acquired the project, which is described as a "darkly comic horror" adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel of the same name.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller will take the helm.

According to the official synopsis, Nightbitch tells the story of "a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine."

The images don't really give us much to go on, but does the Man of Steel star's character have a slight canine glint in her eye in that first shot? Check out the stills below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago,” said Heller when the film was first announced. “Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true.”

It's certainly an intriguingly bizarre premise, and we're looking forward to learning more about Nightbitch in the first trailer, which shouldn't be too far off.

The film is being developed as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and is reportedly set to release this fall.

In related news, Adams has also set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi's adaptation of sci-fi novel Klara and the Sun. Adams will play the mother of a teen named Josie who suffers from a mysterious illness. She adopts an "Artificial Friend" named Klara (Ortega) as a companion for her daughter.

Tim Burton's BEETLEJUICE Sequel Gets Official Title; The Ghost With The Most Returns On First Poster
Related:

Tim Burton's BEETLEJUICE Sequel Gets Official Title; The Ghost With The Most Returns On First Poster
OPPENHEIMER Star Cillian Murphy Could Return For Danny Boyle & Alex Garland's 28 YEARS LATER
Recommended For You:

OPPENHEIMER Star Cillian Murphy Could Return For Danny Boyle & Alex Garland's 28 YEARS LATER
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

dagenspear - 2/3/2024, 10:35 AM
Isn't that the name of a vigilante in the sequel to that Matthew Vaughn superhero movie? lol
McMurdo - 2/3/2024, 10:38 AM
@dagenspear - unfortunately it was the name my father gave to my mother prior to the divorce.
dagenspear - 2/3/2024, 10:36 AM
Oh it sounds even more silly than I thought, after reading the synopsis. lol. Seems like a very theme driven movie. Weird.
NinnesMBC - 2/3/2024, 10:40 AM
No sight of a slight canine hint in her eyes, just checked closer the picture. And "darkly horror comedy" fits it.

This movie won't probably be for most of the general public either, but time will tell how it ends up being received.

Let's see if Taika Waititi makes a comeback with that new film.
Gmoney84 - 2/3/2024, 10:40 AM
This should be good. Sharp Objects was damn good!
rychlec - 2/3/2024, 10:47 AM
What exactly does a 'canine glint' look like?
GhostDog - 2/3/2024, 10:51 AM
bobevanz - 2/3/2024, 10:51 AM
This is a joke right?
OptimusCrime - 2/3/2024, 10:52 AM
Is this the Nightbitch from the Kick-Ass comics?

Or does this not belong on this site?
Origame - 2/3/2024, 10:56 AM
Nightb!tch, huh? Fine name.

But I prefer the novel title, f@#$.

BTW, anyone seen American fiction yet?
santoanderson - 2/3/2024, 10:58 AM
You gotta love how the filmmakers went all-in on a movie title that will be impossible to market to a mass audience.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder