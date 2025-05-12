SPIDER-NOIR: Nicolas Cage Delivers A Mean Right Hook In Sensational First Official Trailer

Following that first look photo, the first trailer for Spider-Noir has found its way online, offering an intriguing sneak peek at the upcoming Prime Video series starring Nicolas Cage!

News
By RohanPatel - May 12, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

"Wherever I go, the wind follows. And the wind... smells like rain."

After dropping a first look photo earlier today, the first official teaser trailer for Spider-Noir has found its way online, offering a sensational sneak peek at the upcoming Nicolas Cage-fronted series that is set to arrive on our small screens in 2026.

The synopsis reads, "Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

As per the official press release, the series will be available to watch in black and white and in color. It will debut domestically on MGM+, then launch globally on Prime Video the following day in over 240 countries and territories. 

The main star cast features Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas; Face/Off; Pig), Primetime Emmy Award-winner Lamorne Morris (New Girl; Woke; Game Night), Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges; The Banshees of Inisherin; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Abraham Popoola (Andor; The Great; Cruella), Li Jun Li (Babylon; Wu Assassins; The Exorcist), Karen Rodriguez (Chicago P.D.; In the Heights; The Public), and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire; American Hustle; Ben-Hur).

The guest cast includes, but is not limited to, Lukas Haas (Inception; Witness; Mars Attacks!), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter; The Umbrella Academy; Stitchers), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives; Young Sheldon; Call Me Kat), Michael Kostroff (The Wire; The Plot Against America; The Blacklist), Scott MacArthur (The Mick; El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie; Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry; Quarry; Halt and Catch Fire), Whitney Rice (The Last Tycoon; The Newsroom; Casual), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys; Suits; Center Stage), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie; Veronica Mars; Transformers), Amy Aquino (Bosch; ER; Brooklyn Bridge), Andrew Robinson (Dirty Harry; Star Trek: Deep Space Nine; Hellraiser), and Kai Caster (Yellowstone; American Horror Story; The Rookie).

Emmy Award-winner Harry Bradbeer (FleabagKilling Eve) directed the first two episodes, and served as an executive producer. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal were heavily involved with the project, and developed the series alongside Uziel and Lightfoot. 

Cage previously voiced the hero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is due out in theaters on June 4, 2027.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video in 2026!

Check out the first teaser trailer below:

NORE-S1-UT-102-241022-EPSAAR-00447-RC4-PC-Aaron-Epstein-Prime-Video

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Rumored Updates On Jacob Batalon's Role And Possible Villain
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 5/12/2025, 8:17 PM
Sold. That looked fantastic.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/12/2025, 9:19 PM
@TheWinkler - reminds me of the spider-man shattred dimension games.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/12/2025, 8:19 PM
Ooo now we’re cooking Sony. That’s what I’m talking about.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2025, 8:20 PM
more interested in this then seeing iron boy 4, this loooks like it could be good but 2026 is like a 100 years away
mountainman
mountainman - 5/12/2025, 8:21 PM
Absolutely 100% yes.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/12/2025, 8:21 PM
Looks like a budgeted Sin City. Hopefully it's more like the first film than the second.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/12/2025, 8:29 PM
Instantly better than Kraven, Morbius, etc. All because it has a Spider-Man in it!! Recognize, Sony!!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/12/2025, 8:30 PM
Now that’s a teaser
maxx
maxx - 5/12/2025, 8:33 PM
LMFAO this looks spectacular. Holy shit is this going to be fun.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/12/2025, 8:35 PM
@maxx - so you were laughing so hard that shit came out of your ass?

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/12/2025, 8:34 PM
Who is Nicolas Cage?

Seriously.

Nolanite out
Pampero
Pampero - 5/12/2025, 9:04 PM
@Nolanite - I'll do you one better: Why is Nicolas Cage?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/12/2025, 8:37 PM
Now that’s a spider, man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 8:38 PM
That looks pretty cool!!.

I kinda wish the series was just in black & white but I’m glad they are atleast giving the option for that or color.

Also , Cage is definitely taking some inspiration from Humphrey Bogart for his voice in this right?.

Anyway , the eyes being lights to see in the dark is neat!!.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/12/2025, 8:47 PM
I was pleasantly surprised when this was announced and damn that trailer was pretty dope.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/12/2025, 8:50 PM
This looks like the most interesting thing since they put out the spider verse movies. All you need is someone drinking a glass of whiskey and a beautiful dame.

How can you go wrong with Nic Cage? Either he is great in it or he gives a cheesy Nic Cage performance. Either way is a win
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/12/2025, 8:56 PM
Absolute cinema
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/12/2025, 8:58 PM
Sooo it looks like Sony's still got a pulse with their Spiderman universe.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/12/2025, 8:59 PM
Damn the action for this looks good.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/12/2025, 9:00 PM
Chills
Pampero
Pampero - 5/12/2025, 9:02 PM
SIN CITY
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/12/2025, 9:08 PM
That looked pretty good.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/12/2025, 9:19 PM
Wow, on Prime too. Nice!

