SPIDER-NOIR: Nicolas Cage Delivers A Mean Right Hook In Sensational First Official Trailer

"Wherever I go, the wind follows. And the wind... smells like rain."

After dropping a first look photo earlier today, the first official teaser trailer for Spider-Noir has found its way online, offering a sensational sneak peek at the upcoming Nicolas Cage-fronted series that is set to arrive on our small screens in 2026.

The synopsis reads, "Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

As per the official press release, the series will be available to watch in black and white and in color. It will debut domestically on MGM+, then launch globally on Prime Video the following day in over 240 countries and territories.

The main star cast features Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas; Face/Off; Pig), Primetime Emmy Award-winner Lamorne Morris (New Girl; Woke; Game Night), Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges; The Banshees of Inisherin; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Abraham Popoola (Andor; The Great; Cruella), Li Jun Li (Babylon; Wu Assassins; The Exorcist), Karen Rodriguez (Chicago P.D.; In the Heights; The Public), and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire; American Hustle; Ben-Hur).

The guest cast includes, but is not limited to, Lukas Haas (Inception; Witness; Mars Attacks!), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter; The Umbrella Academy; Stitchers), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives; Young Sheldon; Call Me Kat), Michael Kostroff (The Wire; The Plot Against America; The Blacklist), Scott MacArthur (The Mick; El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie; Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry; Quarry; Halt and Catch Fire), Whitney Rice (The Last Tycoon; The Newsroom; Casual), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys; Suits; Center Stage), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie; Veronica Mars; Transformers), Amy Aquino (Bosch; ER; Brooklyn Bridge), Andrew Robinson (Dirty Harry; Star Trek: Deep Space Nine; Hellraiser), and Kai Caster (Yellowstone; American Horror Story; The Rookie).

Emmy Award-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag; Killing Eve) directed the first two episodes, and served as an executive producer. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal were heavily involved with the project, and developed the series alongside Uziel and Lightfoot.

Cage previously voiced the hero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is due out in theaters on June 4, 2027.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video in 2026!

Check out the first teaser trailer below: