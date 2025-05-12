SUPERMAN: Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific Plays With Krypto In Fun New Footage

SUPERMAN: Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific Plays With Krypto In Fun New Footage

Some new footage from James Gunn's Superman has been released as part of a Milk Bone commercial, and it sees Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) playing with Krypto the Super-Dog...

By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2025 10:05 AM EST
We got word earlier today that the full trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released online this Wednesday, and we now have a look at some new footage via a Milk Bone commercial.

As you might expect, the ad is mostly Kryto-focused, as we see Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) feeding the rambunctious Super-Dog some treats as he (presumably) attempts to get the pooch to follow him. We saw this scene being filmed in set photos back when the movie was shooting, but Gathegi obviously didn't have the CGI dog to react to at the time.

The commercial ends with a new look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) waking up to find Krypto lying on his chest (awwww).

Check out the video below, along with some clips of the billboard teasers announcing Wednesday's trailer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/12/2025, 10:31 AM
LOL
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 10:54 AM
@supermanrex -

What made you laugh out loud and why?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/12/2025, 11:30 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - LOL
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
100% superman has to pick up dog shit in this film
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
@AllsNotGood - 0% chance that happens...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
@AllsNotGood - Well, it is Superman’s job to “carry the film”. 😉
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/12/2025, 10:43 AM
@AllsNotGood -

It's a Super dog...

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 10:43 AM
@AllsNotGood -

Or Krapto eats it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2025, 10:48 AM
@AllsNotGood - he probably eats it. #SuperShit
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:09 AM
@AllsNotGood -

Maybe Krypto squats, and Superman quickly flies away and flies back and places newspaper under Krypto.

Maybe Superman gets rid of the superturds with his eye lasers or breath freezing.

Kick poopcicles into tiny pieces.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/12/2025, 11:31 AM
@AllsNotGood - So what if he does?
Whether its helping get a cat out of a tree, helping a random citizen change their car's tire, or fighting a massive threat like Brainiac or Mongul, there's no problem too great or too small for Superman to handle.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/12/2025, 11:54 AM
@BlackStar25 - it's James gunn... He's done worse.... Way worse
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
Marketing has officially kicked off!
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
You guys want more Krypto??

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
Here we go!

It's started
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 10:38 AM
Outstanding!!! I can't wait to see this
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/12/2025, 11:08 AM
@Pictilli - good bot
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 11:10 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - snyderbots stay malding and seething

Hail Gunn
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/12/2025, 10:38 AM
Yeah, Krypto is gonna help sell tickets. Kinda smart on Gunn to go with a smaller, cuter dog in hindsight.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/12/2025, 10:39 AM
@RitoRevolto - what's cuter than a lab or golden retriever? I think they should have kept him as he is in the comics.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/12/2025, 10:53 AM
@MarkCassidy - But this new version is cuter. 🥰

We'll always have the original Krypto breeds in the comics, cartoons and even Titans lol.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/12/2025, 11:13 AM
@RitoRevolto - True but in fairness it was much thought by him imo. Krypto is just a white version of his dog, Lol
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/12/2025, 11:19 AM
@Steel86 - Hey, I ain't saying he's an uber genius for the choice, I'm just saying an even cuter dog is gonna garner slightly more attention. 😂
V
V - 5/12/2025, 10:40 AM
At least they made that Milk Bone money already
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 10:41 AM
Oh , I’m sure people are gonna have issues with a commercial about dog treats focusing on Krypto who apparently along with James Gunn have hijacked the marketing to make it about themselves…

User Comment Image

Anyway , some cute footage there!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 10:46 AM
Now a bunch of people will think Krypto is supposed to look like a mutt.

Liberals love twisting things.

Like claiming real people were not their ethnicity.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 10:54 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "Claiming real people were not their ethnicity"
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2025, 10:58 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm convinced you're an alt account for someone else, and that certain someone would never ever get rid of you because the shit takes are synonymous
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 10:59 AM
@ObserverIO -

Like saying Cleopatra and Anne Boleyn and other people were black and not White.

Cleopatra and Anne Boleyn were White.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:00 AM
@bobevanz -

Who do you think I am?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:01 AM
@ObserverIO -

If you could be paid a billion dollars for correctly guessing what I meant, what would you guess I meant?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 11:07 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I can see Cleo being black, not sure about Anne Boleyn but who knows, I wasn't there! It wasn't me that beheaded her, I swear. I wouldn't do that. In fact if anything I'd be giving at least one of these women head, not taking their heads away.

Theorizing the ethnicity of people who's ethnicity can't be proven seems like a bipartisan thing though. I think you might find that a lot of things are bi-partisan.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:12 AM
@ObserverIO -

Cleopatra was a descendant of White people placed in Egypt by Alexander the Great.

And yes, I know you're joshing.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 11:13 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Krypto is still a white dog... he just has shaggier hair.

Not the same as a race replacement.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:15 AM
@Pictilli -

It literally is a race replacement.

Are dachshunds Rottweilers becaused they have similar hair color patterns?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/12/2025, 11:27 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Breed replacement*
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 12:05 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Krypto's breed is not really specified in the comics... he's still white with floppy ears, just shaggier hair. Works for me, and I am probably the biggest Superman fan here and am harder on race replacement than you.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 10:48 AM
Ah we saw this getting shot on set. Member that? Everybody knew Krypto was in the movie when we saw Edi doing this.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/12/2025, 10:48 AM
Gunn CANNOT do a CBM without relying on a cutesy gimmick. Helps him guarantee that 80+ review score. I know this dog is part of the comics but it gets really repetitive when you see him exploit that part in all his CBM flicks, and that helps mask the flaws in his films because people fall for the cutesy gimmick too much. I bet this dog and humor are going to play a big part in this. Which if that's your thing, cool. I was hoping for a Supes movie that only focuses on Supes, doesn't use a cutesy gimmick, doesn't rely on comedy and fills it up with many characters.

I hope one day we get another take on Superman that isn't done by a hack like Gunn. He's the JJ Abrams of CBMs.
JJs movies are also all well reviewed sitting at 80+ RT but they're so bland and predictable. Much like Gunn.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 10:52 AM
@Typhoon20 - GOTG3 had me rolling my eyes for this very reason!

😮‍💨
