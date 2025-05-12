SUPERMAN: Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific Plays With Krypto In Fun New Footage

We got word earlier today that the full trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released online this Wednesday, and we now have a look at some new footage via a Milk Bone commercial.

As you might expect, the ad is mostly Kryto-focused, as we see Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) feeding the rambunctious Super-Dog some treats as he (presumably) attempts to get the pooch to follow him. We saw this scene being filmed in set photos back when the movie was shooting, but Gathegi obviously didn't have the CGI dog to react to at the time.

The commercial ends with a new look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) waking up to find Krypto lying on his chest (awwww).

Check out the video below, along with some clips of the billboard teasers announcing Wednesday's trailer.

A billboard in New York announcing the #Superman trailer arrives this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/0ITMojHd00 — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) May 12, 2025

NEW YORK, LOOK UP!



The #Superman trailer arrives on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/EMzo7lBV4n — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) May 12, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."