THUNDERBOLTS* Holds On To No. 1 Spot As SINNERS Passes $200M At Domestic Box Office

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* held on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office, taking in $33.1 million in its second weekend of release.

This marks a 55% drop from its debut, which is a better hold than other recent MCU movies Captain America: Brave New World (down 68%), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (down 70%), The Marvels (down 78%) and Thor: Love and Thunder (down 67%).

"The New Avengers" now sits at $128.5 million in North America and $272 million globally. The movie had a reported production budget of $180 million before marketing costs, and will need to clear $400 million worldwide to turn a profit.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners also continues to perform very well, and has now passed the $200 million milestone at the U.S. box office, becoming just the sixth horror movie to do so in history after The Exorcist, Jaws, The Sixth Sense, It, and It Chapter 2.

The period vampire drama, which stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, took in $21.1 million in its fourth frame, down just 36% from last weekend. The film's domestic total now sits at $216 million, with $68 million internationally for a worldwide total of $283 million.

Sinners released off the back of an excellent marketing campaign and overwhelmingly positive reviews (98% on Rotten Tomatoes), with an A CinemaScore from audiences.

Coogler recently shared an emotional letter thanks audiences for showing up to theaters for the film.

“Eternal Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see SINNERS. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups. I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains. I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.

I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It's why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don't get to do what we do if you don't show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has reinvigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

Vampire smash #Sinners still showed great legs with $21.1M slipping only 36% in 4th wknd. 24-day cume broke $200M rising to $214.4M. #SinnersMovie is now only 4th R-rated horror movie in #BOXOFFICE HISTORY to ever break $200M domestic! Joins The Exorcist and both IT movies. pic.twitter.com/K4qJqLoL4p — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) May 11, 2025

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Sinners is now in theaters.