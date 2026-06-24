Evil Dead Burn Gets A Nail-Bitingly Nasty Red-Band Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Evil Dead Burn Gets A Nail-Bitingly Nasty Red-Band Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for director Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn are now on sale, and Warner Bros. has released a disturbingly gruesome final trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Warner Bros. and New Line have announced that tickets for Evil Dead Burn are now on sale, and we have a gruesome final trailer for the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise

Evil Dead Burn focuses on a woman named Alice (Souheila Yacoub), who goes to stay with her grieving in-laws after the sudden death of her husband. Her late spouse's grandfather has a connection to the occult, and Alice decides to read from the Necronomicon (never a good idea) in an attempt to resurrect her hubbie, unleashing bloodthirsty, sadistic demons in the process.

This new teaser begins with some familiar Evil Dead sights - the infamous Book of the Dead, the tape recorder, and bloody Deadite carnage - as all Hell breaks loose when members of Alice's extended family begin to terrorize everyone around them.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” director Sébastien Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

Vaniček also revealed that he had to cut a certain scene to avoid an NC-17 rating.

"There is a scene that is not R-rated. It’s a really, really hard scene. And I have to cut it, unfortunately, so you just won’t experience it as brutally as it is right now because I need to have the R-rated movie. So we are trying to find a good balance."

Check out the new trailer below... if you dare!

EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

The movie stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink. Sébastien Vaniček directs from a script written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas.

Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

New Line Cinema and Screen Gems present a Ghost House Pictures production, Evil Dead Burn, unleashed into theaters on 10 July 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2026, 6:09 PM
I'm kind of tired of Directors & Writers feeling the need to obtain an NC-17 rating only to immediately neuter it just to say "They made me do it!". Grow a pair like Dameon Leone and stick with the Unrated NC-17 approach or stick to the R. It screams sellout.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2026, 6:12 PM
@SonOfAGif - They'll add the scene back for the Uncut Version once it hits blu-ray/streaming, and make a few extra bucks getting horror heads to dip in again.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 6:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - You can't compare the Terrifier movies, which is made by an indie studio, to a big budget horror blockbuster film
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/24/2026, 6:10 PM
Looks really good! This has been, and will continue to be, a great year for horror.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 6:18 PM
Evil Dead Burn

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/24/2026, 6:26 PM
Looks great!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/24/2026, 6:34 PM
Looks great and I will be there opening weekend but man, I’d love a cameo from Bruce’s Ash in this!

I wonder if her father one the tape is somehow related to Professor Knolby?

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