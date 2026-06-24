Evil Dead Burn Gets A Nail-Bitingly Nasty Red-Band Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Warner Bros. and New Line have announced that tickets for Evil Dead Burn are now on sale, and we have a gruesome final trailer for the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise

Evil Dead Burn focuses on a woman named Alice (Souheila Yacoub), who goes to stay with her grieving in-laws after the sudden death of her husband. Her late spouse's grandfather has a connection to the occult, and Alice decides to read from the Necronomicon (never a good idea) in an attempt to resurrect her hubbie, unleashing bloodthirsty, sadistic demons in the process.

This new teaser begins with some familiar Evil Dead sights - the infamous Book of the Dead, the tape recorder, and bloody Deadite carnage - as all Hell breaks loose when members of Alice's extended family begin to terrorize everyone around them.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” director Sébastien Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

Vaniček also revealed that he had to cut a certain scene to avoid an NC-17 rating.

"There is a scene that is not R-rated. It’s a really, really hard scene. And I have to cut it, unfortunately, so you just won’t experience it as brutally as it is right now because I need to have the R-rated movie. So we are trying to find a good balance."

Check out the new trailer below... if you dare!

Family is forever. 🔥 Get tickets now for #EvilDeadBurn, only in theaters July 10. https://t.co/t6oUYtDGx6 pic.twitter.com/Nqa4NdIk0F — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) June 24, 2026

EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

The movie stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink. Sébastien Vaniček directs from a script written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas.

Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

New Line Cinema and Screen Gems present a Ghost House Pictures production, Evil Dead Burn, unleashed into theaters on 10 July 2026.