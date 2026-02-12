EVIL DEAD WRATH: Francis Galluppi's Horror Spin-Off Gets A Title As Production Revs Up In New Zealand

Chainsaws at the ready!

Principal photography wrapped on Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn last October, and production is already underway on the next movie in the long-running horror franchise.

According to a Screen Guild listing, shooting will commence later this month on Francis Galluppi's (The Last Stop in Yuma County) Evil Dead movie, which is believed to be titled Evil Dead Wrath. This may not end up as the official title, but we should find out for certain once cameras have been rolling for a while.

Plot details are still a mystery (it's probably safe to assume that someone will read the Necronomicon and unleash a bloodthirsty demon or two), but the cast was announced late last year, with Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Australian newcomer Ella Oliphant, and Elizabeth Cullen (Goolagong) set to star.

Rob Tapert is once again on board as a producer alongside Sam Raimi, with Romel Adam, Jose Cañas, and Lee Cronin exec producing along with Bruce Campbell. There have been rumors that Campbell might be set to return as the franchise's original protagonist, Ash Williams, but nothing concrete.

What do you make of the title Evil Dead Wrath? You can check out our review of Evil Dead Rise here.

Sam Raimi on his involvement with “EVIL DEAD BURN” & seeing other filmmakers take over the Evil Dead franchise.



“I’m not making the movie I’m more of a friend of the film trying to help it out.”



(Via: @RadioTimes) pic.twitter.com/jWMeDILwKp — Sam Raimi Updates (@SamRaimiUpdates) February 4, 2026

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.