FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2 Is Now In Theaters - But You Might Want To Check Its Rotten Tomatoes Score First

2023's Five Nights and Freddy's wasn't exactly a big hit with critics (33% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it performed very well at the box office, and actually ended up emerging as Blumhouse's highest-grossing movie of all time.
This all-but guaranteed a sequel, and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters today. Unfortunately, the movie has been getting even worse reviews than its predecessor.
With 59 verdicts counted, the horror sequel is sitting at just 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The movie does have a much higher audience score of 89%, however, and we can't see hardcore fans or those who enjoyed the first film being deterred by the negative reviews.
According to the latest box office estimates, FNAF 2 is aiming for a respectable $35 million to $40 million from 3,300 North American theaters this weekend.
Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.
One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Former security guard Mike has kept the truth from his 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. When Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, she sets into motion a terrifying series of events that reveal dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's.
