FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2 Is Now In Theaters - But You Might Want To Check Its Rotten Tomatoes Score First

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's sequel is now in theaters, but you might want to check out the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score before planning your return to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2025 09:12 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

2023's Five Nights and Freddy's wasn't exactly a big hit with critics (33% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it performed very well at the box office, and actually ended up emerging as Blumhouse's highest-grossing movie of all time.

This all-but guaranteed a sequel, and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters today. Unfortunately, the movie has been getting even worse reviews than its predecessor.

With 59 verdicts counted, the horror sequel is sitting at just 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie does have a much higher audience score of 89%, however, and we can't see hardcore fans or those who enjoyed the first film being deterred by the negative reviews.

According to the latest box office estimates, FNAF 2 is aiming for a respectable $35 million to $40 million from 3,300 North American theaters this weekend.

Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Former security guard Mike has kept the truth from his 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. When Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, she sets into motion a terrifying series of events that reveal dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's.

cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 12/5/2025, 9:25 AM
still planning on seeing it
GComix85
GComix85 - 12/5/2025, 9:27 AM
I have absolutely no interest in this movie whatsoever.

But regardless of what the Rotten Tomatoes score is for any movie, people should just watch a movie if they want to watch a movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/5/2025, 9:54 AM
@GComix85 - dam right
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 9:42 AM
Instead of an October release date because they thought Black Phone 2 would be their next franchise, they dump it in December in between all of the big blockbusters. Blumhouse is dog shit now. So is Zaslav....
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/5/2025, 9:55 AM
Rotten tomatoes scores is important to movie success how is it transformers one and thunderbolts sucked in theaters they both have score over 70

