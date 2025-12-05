FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2 Is Now In Theaters - But You Might Want To Check Its Rotten Tomatoes Score First

2023's Five Nights and Freddy's wasn't exactly a big hit with critics (33% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it performed very well at the box office, and actually ended up emerging as Blumhouse's highest-grossing movie of all time.

This all-but guaranteed a sequel, and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters today. Unfortunately, the movie has been getting even worse reviews than its predecessor.

With 59 verdicts counted, the horror sequel is sitting at just 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie does have a much higher audience score of 89%, however, and we can't see hardcore fans or those who enjoyed the first film being deterred by the negative reviews.

According to the latest box office estimates, FNAF 2 is aiming for a respectable $35 million to $40 million from 3,300 North American theaters this weekend.

Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

The first one had plenty of problems but #FNAF2 is just plain BAD! Shame cuz I thought it was a safe bet they’d address the criticisms and make a much better sequel. You could write the plot on a stamp and they fail miserably at stretching it to feature length. pic.twitter.com/zLZpITUEGg — Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) December 5, 2025

Killer animatronics work from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop can't save the convoluted sequel FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2. Read @HauntedMeg's full review now: https://t.co/i6JLPbhZYd — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 4, 2025

Incredibly disappointing sequel. The acting is flat, the story is flat, and every chance to raise the stakes gets wasted on cheap jump scares. I swear I might be the only person who actually liked the first movie… and this sequel proved how wrong I was. #FNAF2 @FNAFMovie pic.twitter.com/oVOlMi3Xdl — Isaac Joel (@itsisaacjoel) December 4, 2025

#FNAF2 is a MASSIVE no from me dawg even more so than the first film. I’ve never professionally called a movie “ass” before but for the first time I will because this movie is STRAIGHT “ASS”. Terrible performances, unfunny with an AWFUL script. Blumhouse you’re better than this. pic.twitter.com/SEdp9tzuXb — Doug Jones (@Capri__Son) December 4, 2025

#FNAF2 probably has a lot going for it in terms of fan service and those subtle nods. You have to at least respect the filmmakers for including them. It could even work as a decent entry-level horror film if this isn’t normally your thing.



Beyond the appreciation for how much it… pic.twitter.com/6Twn13fjTc — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 4, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is a bare minimum sequel. Everything it's doing lacks enthusiasm.



Our review: https://t.co/Pg2YpRSgJY pic.twitter.com/RwHiatF23q — IGN (@IGN) December 4, 2025

‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2’ is nothing more than a cynical cash grab that wastes impressive animatronics. The fandom deserves better.



Find out more in our review... https://t.co/Tx5kdo0cet — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2025

Incredible animatronics and well-placed jump scares can't save Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” which plays like a movie written by Reddit fan theories. https://t.co/fC83ogvERf — /Film (@slashfilm) December 4, 2025

#FiveNightsAtFreddys2 Review: A Few Scares Can’t Save This Bloated Mess Of A Sequelhttps://t.co/mDMbpPyG1Z — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 4, 2025

Though more bloated than the first, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 gives fans what they wanted: more lore, more scares, and more of the amazing animatronics. #FNAF2Movie



🔗 https://t.co/CboK54F74j — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) December 4, 2025

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Former security guard Mike has kept the truth from his 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. When Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, she sets into motion a terrifying series of events that reveal dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's.