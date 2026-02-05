FROM Season 4 Sets April Premiere Date With Foreboding First Teaser

"Knowledge comes at a cost."

Jim (Eion Bailey) learned this lethal lesson at the cost of his life in the season 3 finale of From (you can check out a full spoiler recap here) when the mysterious Man in Yellow tore his throat out, and something tells us more characters will come to the same realization during season 4.

MGM+ has announced that the fourth season of the acclaimed sci-fi horror series will return to our screens on Sunday, April 19, and the first teaser trailer makes it very clear that life is only going to become more difficult for the residents of the cursed town that dreaded sundown.

"In Season 4, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes," reads the official synopsis. "There are many questions to be answered. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed."

Check out the brief teaser below.

Knowledge comes at a cost... What secrets are worth the price?



It's almost here. Season 4 of FROM premieres April 19th on #MGMplus. pic.twitter.com/v9DKRhlSin — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) February 4, 2026

Starring Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd, From is set in a nightmarish town that inexplicably traps all who enter and prevents them from leaving. The series was created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

The ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Julia Doyle (Astrid And Lilly Save The World), Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man).

The series is executive produced by Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.