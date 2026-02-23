Horror Roundup: SCREAM 7 Final Trailer; WEDNESDAY Adds Winona Ryder; READY OR NOT 2 Extended Preview

Scream 7 slashes into theaters this Friday, and Paramount Pictures has released one final trailer (via FearHQ.com). It largely avoids dropping any spoilers or ruining the big returns we've heard so much about, and instead sets the stage for a fresh start...that will rely heavily on nostalgia.

In the movie, when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Following the departure of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the Scream franchise is shifting the spotlight back to its iconic original leads. However, we've heard that the plan is for May's character to be front and centre in future instalments, meaning Scream still has one eye on the future.

Ortega may be done with Scream, but she'll return to Wednesday in Season 3. A teaser has just dropped, adding several actors to the cast, including Stranger Things star Winona Ryder.

Joining her are Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), and Kennedy Moyer (Task). Taylor worked with filmmaker Tim Burton on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while Sarandon is the voice of Jack Skellington in A Nightmare Before Christmas.

"I’m so excited to be back for Season 3, and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast," Burton said today. "The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine, Winona, Eva, Chris, [and] Noah, makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky."

The actors join Eva Green (Casino Royale), who is now confirmed to be playing Morticia Addams' sister, Ophelia, in the hit Netflix series.

Wednesday season 3 is now in production.



Finally, Scream and Abigail directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return to helm their long-awaited follow-up to Ready or Not, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

In the movie, moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side.

Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins will rule it all.

Tickets are now on sale for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, ahead of its release in theaters next month.