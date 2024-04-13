NOSFERATU Trailer Screens At CinemaCon; First Reactions Tease A "Breathtaking, Disturbing" Remake

Though it (frustratingly) hasn't been released online, the first trailer for Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated remake of horror classic Nosferatu screened during CinemaCon earlier this week, and based on the reactions, it sounds every bit as terrifying as we'd hoped.

The footage begins with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Sutter praying by candlelight. “Come to me, come to me, hear my call,” she intones before a hand reaches out to grab her neck.

From there, we see moody shots of wintery, lamp-lit streets, rats scurrying across cobblestones, frightened villagers with wooden stakes at the ready, and - since it wouldn't be a vampire movie without it - plenty of gushing blood.

Bill Skarsgård's titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, is only briefly glimpsed as he hunches over to drain an unfortunate victim, but is said to be a chilling sight to behold.

You can check out some reactions below.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.