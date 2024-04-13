NOSFERATU Trailer Screens At CinemaCon; First Reactions Tease A "Breathtaking, Disturbing" Remake

NOSFERATU Trailer Screens At CinemaCon; First Reactions Tease A &quot;Breathtaking, Disturbing&quot; Remake NOSFERATU Trailer Screens At CinemaCon; First Reactions Tease A &quot;Breathtaking, Disturbing&quot; Remake

No sign of this one being released online, unfortunately, but we have some first reactions to the CinemaCon trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake, and it sounds every bit as terrifying as we'd hoped.

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 13, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Though it (frustratingly) hasn't been released online, the first trailer for Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated remake of horror classic Nosferatu screened during CinemaCon earlier this week, and based on the reactions, it sounds every bit as terrifying as we'd hoped.

The footage begins with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Sutter praying by candlelight. “Come to me, come to me, hear my call,” she intones before a hand reaches out to grab her neck.

From there, we see moody shots of wintery, lamp-lit streets, rats scurrying across cobblestones, frightened villagers with wooden stakes at the ready, and - since it wouldn't be a vampire movie without it - plenty of gushing blood.

Bill Skarsgård's titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, is only briefly glimpsed as he hunches over to drain an unfortunate victim, but is said to be a chilling sight to behold.

You can check out some reactions below.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

 Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.

SCARY MOVIE Reboot In The Works At Paramount From FAST & FURIOUS And SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Producer
Related:

SCARY MOVIE Reboot In The Works At Paramount From FAST & FURIOUS And SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Producer
THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT Reboot Officially Moving Forward At Lionsgate/Blumhouse
Recommended For You:

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT Reboot Officially Moving Forward At Lionsgate/Blumhouse
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/13/2024, 10:29 AM
User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/13/2024, 10:34 AM
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/13/2024, 10:34 AM
If there’s ever a director to bet on - it’s Robert Eggers.

Can’t wait!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/13/2024, 10:38 AM
I am so hyped! The Witch is top notch with only a 4m dollar budget
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/13/2024, 10:40 AM
This is my most anticipated movie of the year,can't f*ckin wait.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 4/13/2024, 11:23 AM
@marvel72 - this, Dune 2 and Deadpool 3 were mine

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder