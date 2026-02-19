OVER YOUR DEAD BODY: Jason Segel & Samara Weaving Have A Marriage To Die For In First Trailer

The first trailer and poster for IFC's upcoming dark comedy thriller, Over Your Dead Body, are now online, and if you think you're having relationship problems, get a load of this couple.

Directed by Saturday Night Live alumnus and Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone (Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping, MacGruber), the movie stars Jason Segel (Shrinking) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) as "a dysfunctional couple who head to a remote cabin to supposedly reconnect, but each has secret plans to kill the other."

Each soon figures out what the other is up to, but before they can carry out their murderous plans, a crew of criminals descends upon the cabin, forcing them to put their differences aside... for the time being.

If the premise sounds familiar, it's because this is a remake of Tommy Wirkola's Norwegian thriller The Trip starring Noomi Rapace and Askel Hennie, which is well worth seeking out if you haven't seen it.

Over Your Dead Body also stars Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine, and will have its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on Saturday, March 14 before hitting theaters on April 24.

﻿“Jorma Taccone stands as one of the most creative and reliably brilliant voices in comedy and we are delighted to collaborate with him and our friends at 87North, XYZ, and Resolute Films on Over Your Dead Body,” said Head of Independent Film Group Scott Shooman. “The film is a dark, twisted, and riotous action comedy, with a killer cast – a perfect recipe to delight audiences on the big screen.”

Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney penned the script. Producers include Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Guy Danella, and Lee Kim, with executive producer Tommy Wirkola. Matthew Weston serves as director of photography, with editor Jeremy Cohen, production designer Joseph A. Hodges, costume designer Ninna Päiväläinen, and casting director Melissa Kostenbauder.

Over Your Dead Body is rated R for “strong bloody violence, gore, sexual assault, pervasive language, and sexual content.”

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.