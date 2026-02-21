PSYCHO KILLER: "Devilishly Dull" Slasher Movie From SE7EN Writer Hits Rotten Tomatoes... With 0%

Psycho Killer, the new slasher movie from Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker, is now in theaters, and the review embargo only lifted a few hours before its release. Looking at the film's Rotten Tomatoes score, it's easy to see why.

With 20 reviews added, Psycho Killer is currently sitting at 0%.

It's worth noting that not every review outright lambasts the movie, and some critics did have a few positive things to say about it, and that RT score has horror fans wondering if it can really be all that bad.

The story follows a Kansas highway patrol officer (Barbarian star Georgina Campbell) who sets out on a journey to track down the man responsible for the brutal murder of her husband. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realise that the perpetrator (former pro wrestler James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Directed by Gavin Polone, the movie also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, and was produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

You can have a look at some of the reviews and reactions below.

The idea behind Psycho Killer, a serial killer known as the "Satanic Slasher", sounded like a sure thing, especially given that the script was penned by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en). Unfortunately it's a superficial dud with very little bite in terms of the "getting under your… pic.twitter.com/2fn7aawl8o — Lee McCoy (@Drumdums) February 20, 2026

#PsychoKiller has a memorable killer with a great vibe, and it’s extremely stylish in how it’s shot. Genuine kudos. Georgina Campbell is a great and badass protagonist. I have to admit, though, that I wish it did more and found more ways to surprise in the ending. pic.twitter.com/bpIBzRqPt6 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) February 19, 2026

God damn Psycho Killer is bad. don’t think I’ve ever left a movie where so many people were loudly complaining about how bad it was lmao — Zach (@ZachTheRide3D) February 20, 2026

From first-time feature director Gavin Polone and Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter of Se7en, Psycho Killer is a slasher full of missteps and missed opportunities.



Our review: https://t.co/xi3lZVFiDd pic.twitter.com/8rhECJk0XV — IGN (@IGN) February 21, 2026

'Psycho Killer' Review: Georgina Campbell and Malcolm McDowell in Gavin Polone's Inane Slasher Pic https://t.co/CRSLLn0Zlp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 20, 2026

'Psycho Killer' Review: 'Se7en's Writer Made a Completely Cliché Slasher You Should Just Run Away From https://t.co/vvvDRvfmVK — Collider (@Collider) February 20, 2026