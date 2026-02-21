PSYCHO KILLER: "Devilishly Dull" Slasher Movie From SE7EN Writer Hits Rotten Tomatoes... With 0%

PSYCHO KILLER: &quot;Devilishly Dull&quot; Slasher Movie From SE7EN Writer Hits Rotten Tomatoes... With 0%

Psycho Killer is now in theaters, and the review embargo lifted shortly before the movie's release. It's fair to say critics weren't overly impressed with this one...

Psycho Killer, the new slasher movie from Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker, is now in theaters, and the review embargo only lifted a few hours before its release. Looking at the film's Rotten Tomatoes score, it's easy to see why.

With 20 reviews added, Psycho Killer is currently sitting at 0%.

It's worth noting that not every review outright lambasts the movie, and some critics did have a few positive things to say about it, and that RT score has horror fans wondering if it can really be all that bad.

The story follows a Kansas highway patrol officer (Barbarian star Georgina Campbell) who sets out on a journey to track down the man responsible for the brutal murder of her husband. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realise that the perpetrator (former pro wrestler James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Directed by Gavin Polone, the movie also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, and was produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

You can have a look at some of the reviews and reactions below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
