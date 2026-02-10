PSYCHO KILLER: Enter The Mind Of The Satanic Slasher In First Clip From SE7EN Writer's New Horror Movie

The chilling first trailer for Psycho Killer, the new film from Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker, was released last October and immediately caught the attention of horror fans. Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a first clip, which plays out from the perspective of the titular murderer - dubbed the Satanic Slasher by the media - as he lays in wait for his next victim.

The story follows a Kansas highway patrol officer (Barbarian star Georgina Campbell) who sets out on a journey to track down the man responsible for the brutal murder of her husband. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the perpetrator (former pro wrestler James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Directed by Gavin Polone, the movie also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, and was produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

This project has had several different directors and producers attached over the years, and the original script dates all the way back to 2009, when Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was set to direct. When Durst moved on, Eli Roth came aboard as a producer with Eric Newman, but they eventually stepped away..

Polone - making his feature directorial debut - finally managed to get the film into production, and Psycho Killer arrives in theaters on February 20. The movie has been given an R rating for "strong bloody violence, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language."

Check out the clip below, along with the recent trailer and some stills/posters, and let us know if you intend to see this one on the big screen.

