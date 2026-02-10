PSYCHO KILLER: Enter The Mind Of The Satanic Slasher In First Clip From SE7EN Writer's New Horror Movie

PSYCHO KILLER: Enter The Mind Of The Satanic Slasher In First Clip From SE7EN Writer's New Horror Movie

Following October's hair-raising trailer, 20th Century Studios has released the first clip from a new horror movie from the writer of Se7en, Psycho Killer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 10, 2026 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The chilling first trailer for Psycho Killer, the new film from Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker, was released last October and immediately caught the attention of horror fans. Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a first clip, which plays out from the perspective of the titular murderer - dubbed the Satanic Slasher by the media - as he lays in wait for his next victim.

The story follows a Kansas highway patrol officer (Barbarian star Georgina Campbell) who sets out on a journey to track down the man responsible for the brutal murder of her husband. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the perpetrator (former pro wrestler James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Directed by Gavin Polone, the movie also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, and was produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.

This project has had several different directors and producers attached over the years, and the original script dates all the way back to 2009, when Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was set to direct. When Durst moved on, Eli Roth came aboard as a producer with Eric Newman, but they eventually stepped away..

Polone - making his feature directorial debut - finally managed to get the film into production, and Psycho Killer arrives in theaters on February 20. The movie has been given an R rating for "strong bloody violence, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language."

Check out the clip below, along with the recent trailer and some stills/posters, and let us know if you intend to see this one on the big screen.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
BIOSHOCK: Gore Verbinski Reflects On The Hard R Adaptation Universal Didn't Want To Make
Related:

BIOSHOCK: Gore Verbinski Reflects On The "Hard R" Adaptation Universal Didn't Want To Make
WHISTLE Interview: Dafne Keen On How Marvel, STAR WARS Roles Prepared Her For Horror (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

WHISTLE Interview: Dafne Keen On How Marvel, STAR WARS Roles Prepared Her For Horror (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder