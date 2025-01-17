SCREAM 7 Casts Joel McHale In A Surprisng Role; Jasmine Savoy Brown To Return As Mindy

We recently learned that Mason Gooding will return as Chad Meeks-Martin for the next Scream movie, and Variety has now confirmed that the final member of the "Core Four" - now that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have left the franchise - will also be back, with Jasmine Savoy Brown set to reprise her role as Chad's sister, Mindy.

Deadline is also reporting that Joel McHale has joined the cast... as Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) husband!

Patrick Dempsey was expected to return as Sid's other half, Detective Mark Kincaid, but his involvement was never confirmed. McHale will play a new character named Mark Evans. We have no idea why he was given the same first name as Kincaid, but there's already speculation that he's going to turn out to be Ghostface.

Exactly how many masked maniacs will be targetting our returning heroes remains to be seen, but we now know that Sidney's daughters will be introduced, and we've heard that there will be a "big time jump" following the events of the last movie, presumably to allow for Sid's children to have grown to appropriate slasher movie age.

Previous reports have also claimed that this film will be at least partially set in a new town (ie, not Woodsboro), and is being developed as the first instalment in a new trilogy.

Director Kevin Williamson - who wrote Wes Craven's original slasher classic - recently announced that filming is officially underway, while sharing a first look at the new title logo.

"I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself," Williamson captioned his post. "What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!"

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”