SCREAM 7 Leaked Trailer Reveals A First Glimpse Of A Returning Character - SPOILERS

A new trailer for Scream 7 is currently playing in theaters, and has now leaked online. Though this probably won't be seen as a major reveal by some, be warned of spoilers ahead...

Feb 13, 2026
"Surprise, Sidney!"

A new trailer for Scream 7 is currently playing in theaters ahead of Wuthering Heights, and - depending on how closely you've been following casting news and the various rumors that have been doing the rounds - it contains at least one major reveal.

Spoilers follow.

In the leaked teaser below, we hear the unmistakable voice of Matthew Lillard as one half of the original Ghostface duo, Stu Macher, before a quick, pixelated glimpse of the character is shown.

While Lillard's return was reported by the trades, exactly how Macher will be brought back remains a mystery. According to one rumor, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot."

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

However, we have also heard that Stu is actually still alive - despite seemingly being killed off in pretty definitive fashion in the first movie.

The teaser also features another callback to the original Scream, as we see Sidney's daughter Tatum (Isabel May) tied to a chair with her mouth taped, just like Casey's (Drew Barrymore) doomed boyfriend was in the opening kill sequence.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger. Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

