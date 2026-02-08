SCREAM 7 Super Bowl Teaser: Ghostface Burns It All Down In New Look At Slasher Sequel

As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clash in the Super Bowl, the Big Game spot for Scream 7 has been released online, along with a shorter IMAX promo and poster for the latest instalment in the long-running slasher franchise.

The teaser finds the latest incarnation of Ghostface targeting Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has begun a new life with her family far from Woodsboro in small-town Indiana.

The masked serial killer starts by stalking Sidney's daughter Tatum (Isabel May) and her friends, promising to "make everyone you love suffer."

Check out the teasers and poster below.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with one of the two franchise's original Ghostfaces, Matthew Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

According to an earlier rumor - and at least partially confirmed in the trailer - some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot." It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.