SMILE 2 Trailer And Poster Teases The Mystery Behind The Smile As Naomi Scott's Popstar Runs For Her Life

A new trailer and poster for Smile 2 has just dropped (via FearHQ.com) and, if you enjoyed Smile, all signs point to this being a worthy successor to the surprise horror hit.

As well as hinting that we'll finally learn more about the supernatural curse which haunted Sosie Bacon's Rose Cotter in the first instalment, we see Naomi Scott's popstar, Skye Riley, go to drastic measures to escape it. If that works...well, it may be a game-changer for the franchise.

Smile has 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and was well-received by horror fans; expectations are high for this sequel to deliver, and shifting the spotlight to a lead character who's a celebrity promises to shake up this premise in an exciting way.

Parker Finn returns to write and direct the sequel, so there's really no reason to believe it won't be every bit as terrifying as its predecessor.

Earlier this year, Smile 2 star Lukas Gage revealed that the sequel features a scene that's so gory, it made him throw up when cameras stopped rolling.

"It's so terrifying. It was the first time I've ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take," the actor said. "I didn't think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting...I vomited off-camera.

"It's legitimately that scary. I'm not even just lying," Gage continued. "I've never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew is terrified filming because I don't know, [writer/director] Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well."

"It's so good. I'm so scared to give any spoilers away. I just, if you love the first movie, you're gonna love this one," he teased.

In Smile 2, about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The sequel is written and directed by Parker Finn and produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn, Robert Salerno.

Smile 2's cast includes Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Kyle Gallner.

The movie arrives in theaters on October 18. Check out the new Smile 2 trailer and poster below.