SPEAK NO EVIL: James McAvoy's "Unhinged" Performance Earns Horror Remake 88% Rotten Tomatoes Score

SPEAK NO EVIL: James McAvoy's &quot;Unhinged&quot; Performance Earns Horror Remake 88% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The review embargo for Blumhouse's remake of disturbing Danish horror film Speak No Evil lifted earlier today, and the movie is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The full review embargo for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's remake of disturbing Danish horror film Speak No Evil lifted earlier today, and the critical consensus is (mostly) very positive - although it sounds like some significant changes were made to the relentlessly bleak original.

With 44 reviews counted, the movie currently sits at a very impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The blackly funny thriller follows an American family who befriend a seemingly gregarious British doctor (X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy) and his wife and son while on vacation and agree to go and stay with them for the weekend. Before too long, the friendly facade begins to slip, and it soon becomes clear that something is very wrong in the household.

The reactions are all full of praise for McAvoy's performance, and the majority of people who have seen the movie seem to feel that toning down/altering certain elements of the original was actually the right move for this adaptation.

If you've seen the Danish film, you'll know what we're referring to. If not, no spoilers here (check back for a full breakdown over the weekend).

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness.

Speak No Evil stars also Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough).

Written for the screen and directed by James Watkins, the writer-director of Eden Lake and the award-winning gothic ghost story The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. That film earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars.

Speak No Evil is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, The Ipcress File) and is executive produced by Beatriz Sequeira for Blumhouse, Jacob Jarek and Christian Tafdrup.

The movie is set to hit theaters this weekend. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen?

HOLD YOUR BREATH: Sarah Paulson And Ebon Moss-Bachrach Face A Dust Demon In Jumpy First Trailer
Related:

HOLD YOUR BREATH: Sarah Paulson And Ebon Moss-Bachrach Face A Dust Demon In Jumpy First Trailer
HERE AFTER Interview: Connie Britton Discusses Her Intense Role In New Supernatural Thriller (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

HERE AFTER Interview: Connie Britton Discusses Her Intense Role In New Supernatural Thriller (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dracula
dracula - 9/10/2024, 10:02 PM
Heard they changed the ending
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/10/2024, 10:10 PM
I'll definitely check it out, McAvoy seems to be having a lot of fun so I'm willing to indulge with it.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/10/2024, 10:26 PM
The original is trash, the characters are on another level of dumb. I know that the movie is kind off a warning for parents, but what kind of dumb-ass parents they were aiming for? Im glad this remake is better, looking foward to watch it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder