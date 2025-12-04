THE BEAUTY: First Look At Ryan Murphy's Image Comics Adaptation Revealed As FX Series Sets January Premiere

FX has announced a premiere date for the latest project from Ryan Murphy, who is known for shows such as Monster, American Horror Story, and, most recently, the critically-panned All's Fair.

The Beauty will hit our screens on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 on both the FX cable channel and Hulu, and internationally on Disney+. The first three episodes are set to debut in order, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT that evening. The next eight episodes will premiere weekly each Wednesday, with a pair of episodes back-to-back in the show’s final two weeks.

Based on the Image Comics series of the same name from Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the show stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as detectives who uncover a conspiracy surrounding a sexually-transmitted virus which allows those who contract it to attain physical perfection.

If it sounds a bit like another The Substance rip-off, it's worth noting that the comic was first published back in 2016!

You can check out a full synopsis below, along with a poster and some promo stills.

FIRST LOOK at Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Isabella Rossellini in Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty,” premiering January 21 on FX! pic.twitter.com/vsDoQ5mhO3 — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) December 3, 2025

“In The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed ‘The Beauty,’ who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?”

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.