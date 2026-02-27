THE BRIDE! Social Media Reactions Promise Horror Fans "A Lush, Gothic Romance" Featuring Frankenstein

From filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) comes The Bride!, a bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

Starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters) and Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy), the first social media reactions have just emerged (via FearHQ.com), and they're largely very positive.

As a caveat, there is some chatter online about U.S. critics being flown out to the UK for a splashy premiere, suggesting it might be wise not to put too much stock in these early verdicts (especially as the full review embargo doesn't lift until March 4, a mere two days before The Bride!'s release in theaters).

Taking them at face value, it sounds like Buckley delivers a phenomenal performance as the movie's lead, with Bale praised as a worthy co-star to the actress. Hailed as "a love letter to storytelling, science fiction, movies, and so much more" by one critic, another describes The Bride! as "a true work of art."

Gyllenhaal, who many of you may know best for her role as Rachel Dawes in 2008's The Dark Knight, has also put herself on the map as a director with The Bride!, and all eyes will surely be on what she does next.

In the movie, a lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The Bride! stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

The Bride! arrives in theaters on March 6, 2026.