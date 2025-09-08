THE CONJURING: LAST RITES Makes Horror Movie History With Biggest Global Opening Of All Time

The Conjuring movies have always been very popular with general audiences, but we're not sure anyone could have predicted this.
After a much better-than-expected opening weekend at the worldwide box office, the final (we'll see about that) instalment in the supernatural horror movie series, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has landed the biggest global debut in horror film history.
The ninth entry in Warner Bros. and New Line’s franchise (fourth in the main series) amassed $194 million worldwide in its first weekend of release, placing it significantly above Sunday’s estimate of $187 million worldwide. This takes the movie past 2017’s It, which was the previous highest horror grosser with $190 million.
Last Rites also set a new record internationally a with $110 million debut, passing 2019’s It: Chapter Two ($92 million)
It's turned out to be a very good year for Warner Bros. after the studio went through a rough patch with the likes of Joker: Folie à Deux, Mickey 17, and The Alto Knights. WB has now made box office history as the first studio to ever have seven consecutive films open above $40 million.
In addition, James Gunn's Superman was the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, soaring past The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*.
Have you been to see The Conjuring: Last Rites yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section down below.
The official synopsis reads:
"The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise. Farmiga and Wilson star alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who portray Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, as well as Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook."