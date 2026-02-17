THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH Starring Mikey Madison & Léa Seydoux Begins Production; First Look Revealed

Cameras are now rolling on A24's adaptation of The Masque of the Red Death, and a first look at some chilling imagery (possibly the first promo banner) from the movie has been revealed via a behind-the-scenes photo of a clapperboard.

The work of Edgar Allan Poe has been adapted for the big and small screen numerous times over the years, with several of the legendary writer's stories influencing Mike Flanagan's recent retelling of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The acclaimed Netflix miniseries put its own unique spin on The Masque of the Red Death, and we got word last year that a feature adaptation was in the works, with A24 and Picturehouse developing the project, and Charlie Polinger set to write and direct.

Sydney Sweeney (Immaculate, Euphoria, Madame Web) was in talks to play the lead role - believed to be a gender-switched take on Prince Prospero - but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Anora Oscar-winner Mikey Madison stepping in as her replacement. Léa Seydoux (Blue is the Warmest Color, Crimes of the Future) later joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

THR shared the following when the project was first announced..

"Madison would play twin sisters in a story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry. The story sees a long-lost twin, hidden among the lower class, enter the castle and into a decadent world of orgies, opium, power schemes, revenge, and decapitations. The project has been described as a quintessential A24 movie, one that likely will include eye-brow raising, meme-able scenes that should resonate among the TikTok class.

First published in 1842, The Masque of the Red Death focuses on Prospero's attempts to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death, by hiding in his abbey. After inviting numerous wealthy guests to a masquerade ball held in seven rooms of the abbey, each decorated with a different color, the prince is made aware of a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim making their way through the building.

Polinger has previously helmed [frick] Me, Richard, Austin and The Plague. He will also executive produce the film along with Lucy McKendrick.

