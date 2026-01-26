THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 3 Interview: Madelaine Petsch On Horror Finale And Poison Ivy Fan Casts (Exclusive)

In the final film of The Strangers trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge. Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath also star in Chapter 3, which is directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2).

Earlier this month, we sat down with Petsch to discuss the final chapter in the horror trilogy. Best known for playing Cheryl Blossom in The CW television series Riverdale, the actress has been on quite a journey across the three movies, and she starts by telling us about what the most rewarding part of that has been.

Petsch also opens up on the biggest challenges playing Maya has presented, why working with fake blood didn't faze her, and what it was like to don one of the masks that have become synonymous with The Strangers franchise.

Petsch is, of course, a hugely popular choice for the DCU's Poison Ivy. We asked her about the fan casts, and while the actress's response was brief, it sounds like she remains eager to put her spin on Pamela Isley.

You can check out this interview with Petsch for The Strangers - Chapter 3 in full below.

It's rare for any actor to get the opportunity to tell a story like this over a trilogy. I'd love to know what the most rewarding thing has been for you about Maya's journey across these movies.

It was the privilege of shooting all three at once. It really allowed me to carve out her arc in a meaningful way, where everything is intentional and placed exactly as it should be. Each film is like an act: the first film is act one, the second is act two, and so on. The most challenging part was also the most rewarding—navigating which film I'm in and where my character is emotionally and physically with her injuries. I love a challenge. That's why I love what I do.

As you said, these are three very different films with one overarching story. With this third chapter, what made it different or uniquely challenging for you?

Navigating the transition from the survivalism of movie two into the resilience she finds in movie three, along with the loss of humanity. Exploring the loss of humanity was a new feeling for me as an actor. I had to spend time with that, but I enjoyed finding it.

A big moment in this film is your character putting on the mask, as we've seen in the posters and trailer. Was that a transformative moment for you? Did it change how you felt on set in those scenes?

It did. The first time I put it on, I kept saying to Courtney, "This doesn't fit. It doesn't feel right. I can't see." Everyone assured me it was exactly how it was supposed to be. Since we shot most of the mask scenes last, after years of running from these masks, putting one on felt strange for me physically and mentally. I didn't know how to behave. That ended up working for the character. Maya never found empowerment in it, but there's a scene where she wears it and does something out of character. It suggests a level of anonymity and comfort behind the mask.

This is a very physically demanding role with everything your character goes through. What were some of the biggest challenges from film to film, especially maintaining continuity as things intensify?

Stunts are inherently hard because we have amazing stunt doubles and crews, but you also want to protect your performance when someone else steps in for you. It's about balancing safety, ego, and your own capabilities. The stunts were physically difficult. The hardest ones I trained for got cut, unfortunately, which is how it often goes. The most fun one—this is embarrassing—I never knew how to drive a stick shift, so I learned for this movie in Slovakia, even though that scene never made it in.

There's a lot of blood in the film, and actors often mention how tricky fake blood can be. What was your experience? Did it make things harder, or did it help immerse you in what your character was going through?

I never really minded the blood. In a horror film, you expect it everywhere, so it wasn't an issue. The prosthetic wounds were hard to remove at night, but that's part of the process. There was a wound in movie two that I sewed up myself—they rigged it to actually bleed on set, which was one of the coolest special effects I've seen. It helped my performance tremendously because, usually, you'd sew a fake wound and add blood in post, which is much harder. Seeing real blood triggers a pain response in your brain if you let it, and that allowed me to truly feel the pain.

While I've got you, your name keeps coming up in connection with the DC character Poison Ivy. How do you feel about that fan chatter? Is it a role you're actively interested in, or just waiting to see?

I would love it. That's a dream role for me.

Fingers crossed. With the Strangers franchise—no spoilers—would you return if the door opened for a fourth chapter, or do you feel Maya's story is complete with this trilogy, and it's time to pass the baton?

I'm a big proponent of not running characters into the ground. We've had a great experience with Maya, and I like how this ends, leaving it open to interpretation. If the story and character felt right, then yes, but ultimately, I feel her chapter is closed.

The Strangers - Chapter 3 is available in theaters on February 6, 2026.