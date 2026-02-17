THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Producer Glen Powell Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing Leatherface

Earlier this month, it was announced that A24 had successfully acquired the rights to the iconic horror franchise, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The studio intends to start with a TV series, but a movie is also in the early stages of development.

Top Gun: Maverick and The Running Man star Glen Powell is on board to executive produce, alongside Dan Cohen through his Barnstorm banner. JT Mollner, who helmed Strange Darling and wrote The Long Walk, is set to direct the TV series but is not attached to the planned movie.

So, A24 has already attracted an impressive lineup of talent behind the camera, but what about in front of it? Much has been said about the possibility of Powell taking on a starring role in the series following his starring turn in Chad Powers, and he's not entirely dismissing the notion.

"Texas Chainsaw is, I think, one of the most brilliant horror movies," he says in the video below (via FearHQ.com). "[It] defined the genre and really was such a part of that era. A24 is a place that’s really making such special things."

"We just really talked to the rights holders. JT Mollner and some other creatives around it, they’re so passionate about what we’re doing. They have a really strong vision. Everybody around it really cares. I care about it, everybody cares about it."

"I know we’re going to do something really special with it, so I’m feeling very very good," Powell continued. "It was a long process to get there, but I know we have something really fun ahead. [Will I play Leatherface?] You never know, but as of now. I really think it’s probably just something for Barnstorm to produce, but I’m definitely going to be very involved."

While it doesn't sound like Powell has any intention to star in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre right now, a lot may change as the series continues to take shape. The reboot would likely benefit from Powell's star power, and he could do with a win after The Running Man underperformed.

Over the years, Gunnar Hansen, Bill Johnson, R. A. Mihailoff, Robert Jacks, Andrew Bryniarski, Dan Yeager, Sam Strike, and Mark Burnham have all donned Leatherface's iconic mask.

Spooky Pictures' Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Stuart Manashil, Image Nation's Ben Ross, and Exurbia Films' Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, also executive produce. Exurbia's Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy are producing.

Based on what little has been revealed, like the upcoming Crystal Lake TV series (set before the Friday the 13th movies), it seems we can expect to learn how Leatherface came to be.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released in 1974. Eight movies have followed, as have novels, comic books, and even video games.