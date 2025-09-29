Marvel Television Boss On What's Next For MCU Limited Series, Pausing NOVA And STRANGE ACADEMY, And More

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel TV, Streaming, and Animation, has weighed in on what's next for the characters who appeared in limited series, why Nova and Strange Academy were paused, and much more...

By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025 11:09 AM EST
With the pressure no longer on Marvel Studios to produce an endless supply of streaming content for Disney+, Marvel Television's approach is changing. The plan now is to leave movie characters in the movies, while prioritising yearly TV releases like Daredevil: Born Again

The problem with the previous approach is that it meant introducing us to characters like Moon Knight and She-Hulk, only for them to then vanish from our screens for years at a time. In fact, Ms. Marvel is one of only a few characters to make the leap from streaming to theaters. 

Talking to Agents of Fandom, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel TV, Streaming, and Animation, weighed in on whether we could see Marc Spector and Jennifer Walters' respective stories continue in animation, for example. 

"We launched a lot of shows in a short period of time, and I think many of them could have had a second season, a third season, but the system wasn’t really set up that way," he explained. "It was set up to create limited series and have characters cross back and forth between the features."

"We developed Nova, we developed Strange Academy," Winderbaum added. "We develop a few shows, some of them get redeveloped, some of them get kind of paused for a little bit to be revisited later."

"Not everything is going to be produced. We’re like a normal studio developing more than we make and only putting forward what we think is the best stuff and stuff that can sustain for multiple seasons," he noted, confirming that "there are characters on the live action side I would love to explore in future shows. We have some ideas cooking right now that I think will be really exciting to see come to fruition."

As of now, Daredevil: Born Again is the only yearly series being produced by Marvel Television, as there's been nothing to indicate that Ironheart season 2 is in the works or that Wonder Man and Vision will be anything more than one-offs. 

We recently learned that Marvel Television is planning to release animated shows like X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man yearly, but what of characters like Moon Knight and She-Hulk?

The latter is expected to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, while Moony's story should continue in Midnight Sons. Several other streaming characters are also expected to feature in the next Avengers movies, with Secret Wars on the horizon, so we haven't necessarily seen the last of them.

Let us know your thoughts on these updates from Winderbaum in the comments section below.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/29/2025, 11:23 AM
We're about to see how it should have been done with Gunn's DCU. I know about the restraints that were unavoidable (COVID, CGI-heavy projects crushing the FX houses), but imagine if the MCU had actually delivered on the promise of 'everything's connected'
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 11:30 AM
@JackDeth - I mean , they were with the shows and movies more or less but then people started complaining about “homework”.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/29/2025, 11:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Right. They really couldn't win there. I'm saying imagine if all the stars aligned and all the heroes and villains introduced were able to show up in all the projects, instead of creating so many 'no homework' shows and films. That was what I was promised, but the 'fans' [frick]ed that up. Like how we're now seeing Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, Superman and Peacemaker. Imagine if we could have got Moon Knight alongside Jack Russell and TED, or had Dr. Strange show up on WandaVision, or had LOKI pop into Deadpool & Wolverine. Like, I know schedules have to align, but it feels like more could have been done to connect these stories.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 11:43 AM
@JackDeth - perhaps

In an ideal world that could have been great but you also don’t want to force them into the story either
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/29/2025, 11:25 AM
I need to finish Marvel Zombies. Wasn't super impressed with the first episode outside of liking the animation. Heard it gets better and there's only four episodes left so I'll finish it in the coming days.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/29/2025, 11:33 AM
@thedrudo - I loved it. But I need a season 2
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 11:47 AM
I really hope we get an Ironheart second season or a follow up of some kind sooner then later since I liked that show and it had one of the more intriguing endings of any of them so far imo.

User Comment Image

I’m assuming some of it was setup for Strange Academy but oh well.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing what Marvel Television & Animation comes up with soon!!.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/29/2025, 11:54 AM
Step one is getting rid of anyone who was involved in the creation and development of these shows. Including Producers.

They basically handed off a multi-billionaire IP to Reddit and bluesky users and said “have at it”

