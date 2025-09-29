Marvel Television Boss On What's Next For MCU Limited Series, Pausing NOVA And STRANGE ACADEMY, And More

With the pressure no longer on Marvel Studios to produce an endless supply of streaming content for Disney+, Marvel Television's approach is changing. The plan now is to leave movie characters in the movies, while prioritising yearly TV releases like Daredevil: Born Again.

The problem with the previous approach is that it meant introducing us to characters like Moon Knight and She-Hulk, only for them to then vanish from our screens for years at a time. In fact, Ms. Marvel is one of only a few characters to make the leap from streaming to theaters.

Talking to Agents of Fandom, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel TV, Streaming, and Animation, weighed in on whether we could see Marc Spector and Jennifer Walters' respective stories continue in animation, for example.

"We launched a lot of shows in a short period of time, and I think many of them could have had a second season, a third season, but the system wasn’t really set up that way," he explained. "It was set up to create limited series and have characters cross back and forth between the features."

"We developed Nova, we developed Strange Academy," Winderbaum added. "We develop a few shows, some of them get redeveloped, some of them get kind of paused for a little bit to be revisited later."

"Not everything is going to be produced. We’re like a normal studio developing more than we make and only putting forward what we think is the best stuff and stuff that can sustain for multiple seasons," he noted, confirming that "there are characters on the live action side I would love to explore in future shows. We have some ideas cooking right now that I think will be really exciting to see come to fruition."

As of now, Daredevil: Born Again is the only yearly series being produced by Marvel Television, as there's been nothing to indicate that Ironheart season 2 is in the works or that Wonder Man and Vision will be anything more than one-offs.

We recently learned that Marvel Television is planning to release animated shows like X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man yearly, but what of characters like Moon Knight and She-Hulk?

The latter is expected to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, while Moony's story should continue in Midnight Sons. Several other streaming characters are also expected to feature in the next Avengers movies, with Secret Wars on the horizon, so we haven't necessarily seen the last of them.

Let us know your thoughts on these updates from Winderbaum in the comments section below.