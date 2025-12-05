MEN IN BLACK Sequel Officially Moving Forward At Sony; Will Smith Eyed To Return As Agent Jay

MEN IN BLACK Sequel Officially Moving Forward At Sony; Will Smith Eyed To Return As Agent Jay

Though it's still very early days, Sony Pictures is moving forward with a new Men in Black movie, and the studio wants Will Smith back as Agent Jay...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Men in Black

After successfully breathing new life into the Bad Boys franchise, Sony Pictures has turned its attention back to the Men In Black.

According to Deadline, the studio is developing a new MIB movie (it sounds like it'll be a sequel as opposed to a full reboot), with Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner on board to pen the script.

Though no talent is attached just yet, the report notes that "once Bremner has finished the script, original series star Will Smith would be one of the first to receive it in hopes he would reprise the role of Agent Jay."

Whether Smith would star or play more of a mentor role for a new group of characters is not clear, but Deadline seems pretty sure that the plan is to include Jay in the first draft.

Smith actually hinted that he might be interested in donning the black suit and shades again earlier this year.

“I told myself I was done with sequels. I was like, ‘I’ve made enough sequels. I got some new things I want to make,'” he said. “Literally this morning, an hour before I came down here, they just threw the bag for another Men in Black. I was like, ‘Ah, I’m supposed to be going on tour this summer!'”

“Sony is determined to fix the flaws of Men in Black: International,” a recent Insider Fandom report claimed. “After the debacle of the 2019 movie, Sony has learned their lesson, and now they are keen to bring in Will Smith for the upcoming movie. The executives believe that Will Smith’s exclusion was one of the major reasons for the poor response to the last movie.”

1997's Men in Black was a big critical and commercial hit, and while the next two sequels did pretty well from a box office standpoint, the reviews weren't nearly as favourable. 2019's relaunch starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International, performed well enough, but was largely viewed as a disappointment due to terrible reviews.

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a new Men in Black movie?

Working for a highly funded yet unofficial government agency, Kay and Jay are the Men in Black, providers of immigration services and regulators of all things alien on Earth. While investigating a series of unregistered close encounters, the MIB agents uncover the deadly plot of an intergalactic terrorist who is on a mission to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies currently in residence in New York City.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2025, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/5/2025, 10:53 AM
It's run its course. The franchise is dead. Burry it.

-and how is Will Smith still getting any kind of work?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/5/2025, 11:22 AM
@lazlodaytona - pretty sure Wills kids are both transitioning so he’s up there on the hollywood totum still
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/5/2025, 10:54 AM
I imagine Smith will take just about anything he can get right about now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 10:57 AM
@Clintthahamster - just sucks as a fan of the guy but oh well , you reap what you sow.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/5/2025, 10:55 AM
He's gonna slap the bug right out of Edgar!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 10:56 AM
Interesting…

I honestly hope Will would come back as J and be the “ K” to a new character as a nice full circle thing

?si=dXkDO4Z76aXO2U_O

Also does anyone else enjoy the new Bad Boys films a bit more then the original 2?.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 10:57 AM
Idgaf. I'm hyped for Nolan being president of the DGA, he's gonna shit in Netflix's cereal big time. They either listen to the demands or all of the talent goes to Disney, Sony, Universal and Paramount. Let them [frick]ing squirm
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/5/2025, 10:58 AM
Agent Cuck
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/5/2025, 11:09 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 12/5/2025, 11:09 AM
I do really enjoy these movies, so I’m cautiously optimistic. This should be the final sendoff, though.

MIB4EVR?
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/5/2025, 11:09 AM
this would make for a pretty cool tv show

in fact, we already have a pretty neat animated series, just make that in live action

another movie?, nah
newhire13
newhire13 - 12/5/2025, 11:16 AM
Men in Black 3 was actually pretty good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 11:20 AM
@newhire13 - yeah I thought it was decent

Brolin stole that movie imo!!.

Brolin stole that movie imo!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/5/2025, 11:18 AM
I know MIB 1 is most people's favorite, but for me, 3 was. Everything about that one was great, and I hope the next one is similar.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/5/2025, 11:18 AM
They’ll being Will back after slapping someone at the oscars but Chris Tucker and Jackie are too old and their movie costs too much and excuses excuses etc etc
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 11:23 AM
MIB film rankings (favorite to least)…

1.Men in Black
2.MIB 3
3.MIB 2
4.MIB:International

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 12/5/2025, 11:28 AM
He should never work in movies again. Disgraceful man.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/5/2025, 11:30 AM
I used to love Will Smith but the dudes a [frick]ing joke at this point. I couldn’t care any less about this or any sequels he does for any franchises he was in.

