ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner On Episode 5's Big [SPOILER] Twist; Teaser For Next Week's Episode Released

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner On Episode 5's Big [SPOILER] Twist; Teaser For Next Week's Episode Released

FX has released a teaser for next week's episode of Alien: Earth, while showrunner Noah Hawley weighs in on episode 5's big twist. Major spoilers for "In Space, No One..." follow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The fifth episode of Alien: Earth is now streaming on Disney+, and FX has released a teaser for next week's instalment of the acclaimed sci-fi horror series, "The Fly."

"In Space, No One..." took us back to the doomed USCSS Maginot, as we learned what really happened on the ship and which character was actually responsible for releasing the aliens that ended up decimating most of the crew.

As it turns out, Morrow - who does have a human side -  wasn't the saboteur after all, and simply did what he had to do to ensure the ship and the specimens found their way to Earth after discovering that Chief Engineer Petrovich was planning to hand them over to Boy Kavalier all along.

Yes, Prodigy's "Boy Genius" was plotting to get his hands on the specimens from the beginning - though he didn't exactly think his plan through.

"I don’t look at our tech billionaires and think these guys are orchestrating some master plan,” Hawley says of the big reveal during an interview with THR. “I think you have a lot of ADHD billionaires with impulse control issues. And we always look to impose a certain logic on our fiction that doesn’t apply to real life. For me, it’s a way to tie everything together and as the show plays out in the rest of the season, we find that the boy genius is not a terribly thoughtful and calculating guy. He has all these ideas. He chases all of them at the same time. And he has never failed. So he thinks failure is impossible. He’s trying to launch this immortality product, so why would he do this other stuff? He thinks, ‘Oh, I could do everything.'” 

We return to Prodigy City next week, and it looks like Wendy is starting to develop something of a rebellious streak since discovering her new ability to communicate with the Xenomorphs. We also see an unfortunate individual fall victim to a Facehugger (we can't tell for sure, but we'd bet on it being Arthur).

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

ALIEN: EARTH Episode 5 Teaser Takes Us Back To The Maginot; Facehugger Victim Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Episode 5 Teaser Takes Us Back To The Maginot; Facehugger Victim Revealed - SPOILERS
ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Explains Wendy's Strange Connection To The Xenomorphs - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Explains Wendy's Strange Connection To The Xenomorphs - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TK420
TK420 - 9/4/2025, 6:06 PM
She got momma titties...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2025, 6:09 PM

I am totally enjoying this show. It has completely surprised me considering that everything Alien since the first 2 iconic movies has ranged from average at best to lousy.

Gimme more!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 7:14 PM
@DocSpock - I agree. This series is great
What'd you think of the last movie? I was pleasantly surprised by it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2025, 8:00 PM
@lazlodaytona -

I thought it was okay. I have forgotten more than I remember of the last few years' Alien movies. The first 2 originals are 2 of my all-time favorites.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/4/2025, 6:14 PM
Love the show and this was a great episode, but my god that crew was inept.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/4/2025, 6:32 PM
@MarkCassidy - 100% agreed
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/4/2025, 6:35 PM
@MarkCassidy - The ineptitude is endemic in pretty much every Alien movie so one has to let it slide. I love how 22nd century surgeries are always performed without even basic masks.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/4/2025, 6:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - How would you rate them up against the blithering idiots of PROMETHEUS and COVENANT? 🤔
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/4/2025, 6:40 PM
@GeneralZod - I don't think the OG Nostromo crew was... they were just completely unprepared and caught off guard. These idiots didn't even seem capable of doing the jobs they were assigned to before the sabotage.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 9/4/2025, 6:52 PM
@MarkCassidy -

They're basically grunts who are willing to take missions that mean they never see their families again because of the amount of time spent in space. They aren't going to be the brightest.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 9/4/2025, 8:27 PM
@MarkCassidy -

Best Alien movie since Aliens. Hands down. Masterclass work there.

The crew?

Whew...the only people willing to work a 65 year shift must be MASSIVELY mediocre.

Morrow was the only one making any level of sense.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/4/2025, 8:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - Sure, but those creatures are OP as [frick].
Laridian
Laridian - 9/4/2025, 8:40 PM
@MarkCassidy - Sure, but those creatures were OP as [frick].
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 6:15 PM
This was a really bad hour of television. Bad dialogue, characters no one is invested in. It was Alien pornography. So much stupid. Things just consistently happen because everyone on board the ship is an idiot. It's like Hawley wanted to outdumb Prometheus. Without Wendy this show is just poor imitation. Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant pretending to be Rutger Hauer in Bladerunner are hard-carrying this series.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/4/2025, 6:34 PM
@McMurdo - How is the show so far? I'm hearing an incredible mix of reviews
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 9/4/2025, 6:37 PM
@McMurdo - I absolutely agree with everything you said.

It started off well, but now it looks like a cheap imitation of the OG.

The Xeno can now "communicate"!? We have squid "Eye" creature?!

Less is more, keep the Xeno and facehuggers as the only creaturesm

Simplicity made the OG and Aliens what they were.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/4/2025, 6:41 PM
@kylo0607 - Just do what I do and keep repeating to yourself: "This is glorified fan-fiction... This is glorified fan-fiction... This is glorified fan-fiction..." 🤓
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2025, 7:01 PM
@McMurdo - you liked She Hulk man…
RolandD
RolandD - 9/4/2025, 7:08 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Wait ? I thought that was the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 7:16 PM
@WalletsClosed - as a guy who has never been too into the Alien lore, I think the series is great.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 8:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - lol no i didnt!? I love how confidently you threw that out there to disarm me though so, I'll allow it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 9:01 PM
@WalletsClosed - its like an Alien wannabe elseworlds series. But Sydney Chandler playing off the weirdos Timothy Chalamet billionaire and Timothy Olyphant saying random ass shit makes it entertaining slop. But this last episode is horrible.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 9:04 PM
@kylo0607 - yeah its amateur too. Going flashback for an hour to watch a bunch of character no one cares about die in really dumb ways only serves to dilute what little momentum you've created with at least two or three of your characters. It's only slightly less bad than Romulus. I like Wendy and Kirsh tho even if alot of the writing is letting them down.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/4/2025, 6:34 PM
Probably the best episode of the season so far, even if it was lacking MVP Timothy Olyphant. Very much felt like an homage to Alien and even a little bit of Aliens. Was nice to get some more depth to Morrow. The most interesting part of the episode though was T.Ocellus, that alien is more than meets the eye ;-P But it was really cool to see the T.Ocellus fight against the Xenomorph.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/4/2025, 6:38 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - damn bro... stole my thoughts before i could say it. Was easily the BEST episode so far. i loved it.. even with how stupid the crew was. this show is wayyyyyy better than i ever imagined and i really like the xeno has another "rival" alien to fight... thought that was cool in its own right
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/4/2025, 6:40 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - haha I saw you had replied to the comment above after I posted mine, figured it was only a matter of minutes before you replied to mine ;-P

I didn't mind how stupid the crew was. It didn't come off as forced stupidity if that makes sense. I wonder if T.Ocellus is going to be an enemy of my enemy kind of alien. It was also trying to warn the woman about the bloodsucker escaping.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 7:18 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Olyphant can do no wrong. One of the best Scream killers.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/4/2025, 8:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - he is one of my favorite actors
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/4/2025, 8:53 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - lol u know me well. Yea I saw him trying to warn the dr but idk.. well see how it plays out but I dig the little guy

Well see but im sad there are only 3 more episodes .. hope he gets to make S2 and S3 like he wanted.

Also. Yes, olyphant is easily one of my favorite actors the oast decade.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 9:06 PM
@lazlodaytona - his Roy Batty esque characterization is really fun to watch. Even if he is riffing Fassbender at times.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/4/2025, 9:10 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - oh dang, only 3 more episodes- hadn't even thought about that. A lot needs to happen before the credits on the finale!

Yeah, I hope and imagine they would give him at least another season.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 9:14 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - He was great in the show with Drew B.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/5/2025, 3:06 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Was it trying to warn her or distract her?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/5/2025, 11:16 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - I thought it was trying to warn her.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/4/2025, 6:43 PM
I really like it. The writing is excellent, and the special effects are movie-quality. We get to know who Yutani is (at least the grand-daughter), we are meeting a couple of fresh and original charcters (Boy Kavalier; Wendy; Morrow), and there are elements of most of the Alien films sprinkled into each episode. And I like the Blade Runner vibe with some of the robots.

Some gripes with the acting (Richa Moorjani is horrible), but this is far better than anything I've seen this year on TV.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/4/2025, 6:55 PM
I can’t wait to see the boy genius get what’s coming to him…
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/4/2025, 7:14 PM
@skyshark03191 - I think he and T.Ocellus may have an encounter down the road.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/5/2025, 7:20 AM
@skyshark03191 - that’s what I want to see
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/5/2025, 7:54 AM
@dragon316 - the actor who plays him does a great job- Boy is such a slimy, egotistical, unpleasant piece of human filth. I’d almost wager he’s worse than Weyland-Yutani.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/4/2025, 7:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - I have to watch the first one again, but I recall that Kane (John Hurt) wasn't exactly following protocol when he was on LV-426 and needlessly exposed himself. The Space Marines were incompetent. The Prometheus crew was massively incompetent. The Covenant crew were poster-childs of incompetent. Speaking of children, the Romulus crew was incompetent.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder