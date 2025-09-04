ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner On Episode 5's Big [SPOILER] Twist; Teaser For Next Week's Episode Released

The fifth episode of Alien: Earth is now streaming on Disney+, and FX has released a teaser for next week's instalment of the acclaimed sci-fi horror series, "The Fly."

"In Space, No One..." took us back to the doomed USCSS Maginot, as we learned what really happened on the ship and which character was actually responsible for releasing the aliens that ended up decimating most of the crew.

As it turns out, Morrow - who does have a human side - wasn't the saboteur after all, and simply did what he had to do to ensure the ship and the specimens found their way to Earth after discovering that Chief Engineer Petrovich was planning to hand them over to Boy Kavalier all along.

Yes, Prodigy's "Boy Genius" was plotting to get his hands on the specimens from the beginning - though he didn't exactly think his plan through.

"I don’t look at our tech billionaires and think these guys are orchestrating some master plan,” Hawley says of the big reveal during an interview with THR. “I think you have a lot of ADHD billionaires with impulse control issues. And we always look to impose a certain logic on our fiction that doesn’t apply to real life. For me, it’s a way to tie everything together and as the show plays out in the rest of the season, we find that the boy genius is not a terribly thoughtful and calculating guy. He has all these ideas. He chases all of them at the same time. And he has never failed. So he thinks failure is impossible. He’s trying to launch this immortality product, so why would he do this other stuff? He thinks, ‘Oh, I could do everything.'”

We return to Prodigy City next week, and it looks like Wendy is starting to develop something of a rebellious streak since discovering her new ability to communicate with the Xenomorphs. We also see an unfortunate individual fall victim to a Facehugger (we can't tell for sure, but we'd bet on it being Arthur).

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.