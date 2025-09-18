Fede Álvarez Explains Why He Won't Helm ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel; Confirms First Movie's Characters Will Return

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez recently confirmed that he won't return to helm the planned sequel, and explains in a new interview why he was still determined to pen the movie's screenplay...

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2025 03:09 PM EST
The Disney/Fox merger has often split opinions, but it's done wonders for the Alien and Predator franchises. The latter has flourished on Dan Trachtenberg's watch, while Alien: Romulus was a definite step in the right direction for that long-running sci-fi series.

With Evil Dead director Fede Álvarez at the helm, the franchise was restored to its former glory thanks to a crew of likeable characters and a legitimately terrifying approach to the Xenomorphs. 

Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that Álvarez will not return to helm the sequel. He and Rodo Sayagues penned the follow-up's screenplay, though, and in a new interview, the filmmaker addressed his decision to walk away from the movie (and why he still wanted to at least write it).

"I don't think I was ever going to. We always knew right when we finished – this is one of those things where you come in, and you do one, and get out," Álvarez said (via SFFGazette.com). "Cameron, Fincher. all those directors I love, they went and did one. Obviously, Ridley created it, he has the right to make a bunch of them."

"We did want to write it. Honestly, it’s because we love the characters we created, so we want to make sure no one kills them right at the beginning of the next one. They went and killed Hicks and Newt just like that. Hey, let’s not let that happen," he continued. "We wrote it and made sure they stayed alive, and now we can let someone else make it."

The Alien franchise has a habit of swiftly killing off characters from previous chapters so the spotlight can shift to a new set of victims for the Xenomorphs (Hicks and Newt, for example, met a swift end at the start of Alien 3). 

Based on Álvarez's remarks, we can expect to see much more of Cailee Spaeny as Marie Raines "Rain" Carradine and David Jonsson as Andy. 

It's too soon to say whether the Alien: Romulus sequel can capture the same level of success as its predecessor without Álvarez behind the camera. The movie has 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $350.9 million at the box office, a big win after Scott's underwhelming prequels. 

Earlier this month, Álvarez said, "We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for Romulus. But I'm gonna pass the torch on this one as director. I'm going to produce it, with Ridley Scott, we're gonna produce it together, and we're right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in."

"I think that's usually what has happened, except for Ridley, filmmakers come, you make one, and you pass the baton to the next one. But we wrote the story because we really love what we started with Romulus, and we want to continue the story. We love the story, and now we just want to find a director who really wants to go for the jugular," he added. 

The Alien: Romulus sequel doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

ALIEN: EARTH Spoilers - Showrunner Noah Hawley On Episode 7's Big Xenomorph Development
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/18/2025, 3:17 PM
He won't helm it because Romulus was shit!
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/18/2025, 3:28 PM
@WalletsClosed - User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/18/2025, 3:52 PM
@WalletsClosed - how so? I loved it and both the critic and audience reception to it was largely positive. It also made a ton of money so.. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/18/2025, 4:05 PM
@TheLobster - Hard-core ALIEN fan-boy here and although I found ROMULUS to be generally entertaining, it's blatant and shameless mimicking of past glories bordered on parody at certain points. 🙄
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/18/2025, 4:24 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Wow that’s an ironic yet cynical statement from an alien fanboy like yourself. I’m not a big alien fan I still haven’t watched alien 3 but seen almost everything else lol. I really enjoyed Romulus, I thought it was good. A nice mix of the original and Prometheus rolled into one resulting in a visceral experience. Everything worked for me. Performances, cinematography, screenplay, editing, production value, VFX etc were all fine. It’s probably the third or fourth best in the series for me.

Compared to Covenant which was an absolute parody this is a step up by a huge margin. Covenant was laughable. That moment when David and his twin are playing the flute and he says - “I’ll do the fingering.” Cracked me up and that couple getting it on in the shower only for a xenomorph to sneak up on them would have Alfred Hitchcock rolling in his grave (psycho did it better). Nah Rolumus was good. 😆😆😆🤣🤣
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/18/2025, 3:34 PM
I love hearing a director telling that he wants to treat another director in a way that he himself would not accept.


"here's the script boy, and you better not change anything"


If this gets made this way, it will be shit, my guess is that it will be in limbo for a few years, then scrapped and rebooted with another director and writer.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/18/2025, 3:43 PM
@Usernametaken - He's not telling any other director to do anything or not.

They've simply written a script for a follow-up to the movie they've made and if and when Disney decide to hire another director to make the sequel that director will have the freedom and option to take the job with the script as is, or propose changes to the script - which will ultimately be Disney's call as to whether they want to go ahead with those changes made or not.

If Disney like Alvarez's script a lot, they have the imperative and right to choose to hire any follow-up director to direct it as is, based on that script, if they so choose.
Just as any potential director can always turn down the offer if they don't like it.

You act like directors aren't required to direct scripts written by other people (or other directors before them) all the time.
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 9/18/2025, 3:46 PM
People are too quick to dump on directors if their film wasnt the next huge success, but whats worse is when the directors start giving their reasons why they think it didnt do well. Whats funny is Im totally ok with hicks and newt dieing cuz that was the first alien film I was exposed to
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/18/2025, 3:46 PM
i can't wait for more Skeleton Crew.
User Comment Image
amesjazz
amesjazz - 9/18/2025, 3:57 PM
So lame. I really enjoyed Romulus.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/18/2025, 3:59 PM
That sucks, I liked his work with Romulus.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/18/2025, 4:00 PM
Which past iconic line will Andy desecrate next for the sequel I wonder??? 🤔

Maybe "Game over man! Game over!" perhaps???
PC04
PC04 - 9/18/2025, 4:06 PM
Loved Romulus. Sorry to hear he won't come back. Hopefully the next Director nails it
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/18/2025, 4:14 PM
User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 9/18/2025, 4:28 PM
The visual presentation of Romulus is what made me love it. The first act especially looked real, it was incredible. The visual presentation hinges on the direction first and foremost, so without Alvarez, I am now much less interested in the sequel.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/18/2025, 4:35 PM
The only thing I didn't like from Romulus were the constant callbacks. I did however like this hybrid creature more than the one in Resurrection. Prometheus was good until they started adding questions instead of answering. I'd day Romulus would be tied for third with Alien 3 Assembly Cut, after Alien (not special edition) and Aliens (Special Edition)
grif
grif - 9/18/2025, 4:41 PM
never skipped an alien movie. passed on this shit

