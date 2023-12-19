DUNE: MESSIAH Has Reportedly Been Greenlit, And Timothée Chalamet Is Already Sharing SPOILERS

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve recently confirmed that he is working on a third and final part of his sci-fi saga, which will be based on the Frank Herbert's second novel, Dune: Messiah.

While speaking to South Korean press earlier this month, the filmmaker said that the third film "is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

Jeff Sneider is hearing that the Warner Bros. has already given a third film the greenlight, and it may be eyeing a 2027 release.

"I’m already hearing rumblings that WB is so bullish on Villeneuve’s vision for Dune that ‘Part Three’ has already been greenlit with a 2027 release date in mind. WB sees Part Two as a home run, and internally, I’m hearing the studio is already projecting an opening north of $100 million. That may be optimistic, but given the trailer above, hardly out of the question."

Assuming that Messiah will see the light of day (we really can't see Part Two flopping), and you haven't read the books, beware of spoilers from this point on.

Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho was killed off towards the end of the first movie, but while speaking to MTV's Josh Horowitz, Paul Atreides actor Timothée Chalamet let slip (well, the books have been out there for the past 70 years!) that the Aquaman star will return if Dune: Messiah happens.

How does Duncan return after what looked like such a definitive death? Well, in the Dune universe, an artificial copy (not exactly a clone) of a deceased person known as a Ghola can be created by a genetically altered race known as the Bene Tleilax. Paul is presented with a Ghola of his old friend, and since he has the original's memories, Momoa will essentially get to reprise his role.

Things don't exactly work out for the Idaho Ghola - at least not this first version!

Trying to figure out who is worse at spoiling now, Timothee Chalamet or Tom Holland. Don't watch this "70-year-old spoiler" if you haven't read Dune Messiah 😂 pic.twitter.com/xVNcCsjf6H — 𝐑. ä𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) December 18, 2023

