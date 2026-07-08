Dune: Part Three - Paul Atreides & Chani Face Off On New Poster; Trailer Teaser Released

Dune: Part Three - Paul Atreides & Chani Face Off On New Poster; Trailer Teaser Released

There's no sign of the trailer, but we do have a stunning new poster for the third and final film in Denis Volleneive's Dune trilogy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We had heard that a new trailer for Dune: Part Three would be released on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a new poster for the third and final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy.

The one-sheet finds Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) facing off against Chani (Zendaya).

The ending of Part Two clearly indicated that Chani had lost faith in her leader/lover, and it looks like the former allies will indeed become full-blown enemies in this movie. This marks a significant deviation from Frank Herbert's novels, but it is an understandable change, since Chani doesn't really play much of a part in the story after the second book.

“The years don’t seem to have been kind to anyone on Dune," Zendaya said during CinemaCon earlier this year. "It’s been an ungentle and unkind few years. There’s so much left to fight for.” She continued about Chani, “That youthful outlook is completely gone.”

As for Paul, Chalamet said that his character has now "become his worst vision,” adding that the once noble hero is "an all-powerful emperor of the dark universe” in the threequel.

Check out the new poster below, along with a brief trailer teaser (we assume it will be released at some point this week).

Set 17 years after the events of Part Two, the movie finds Paul Atreides struggling with his decision to start a holy war that has resulted in over 60 billion deaths across the known universe. As new enemies close in around them, Paul and Chani's relationship is put to the test.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three will be released on the 18th December 2026

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/8/2026, 2:29 PM
Not even Zandaya could ruin this one!
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/8/2026, 2:32 PM
@InfinitePunches - I hope so. Im REALLY excited. I loved part 1 and 2 but I am a little worried about it turning into just Paul vs Chani..
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/8/2026, 2:32 PM
@InfinitePunches - Zendaya gave thw best performance in Part 2, imo.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/8/2026, 2:32 PM

The first Dune movie set things up well but was overly boring and could have edited out about a half hour of fat. It was a good movie. (Kinda like the Batman?)

I thought the second movie was great. It was presented so well.

The third one scares me. It sounds like they going to subvert and totally change things from the book just to worship at the altar of Zendaya. Bleah.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/8/2026, 2:37 PM
The trailer is actually already out on other sites. Looks good.

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