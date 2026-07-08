Dune: Part Three - Paul Atreides & Chani Face Off On New Poster; Trailer Teaser Released

We had heard that a new trailer for Dune: Part Three would be released on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a new poster for the third and final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy.

The one-sheet finds Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) facing off against Chani (Zendaya).

The ending of Part Two clearly indicated that Chani had lost faith in her leader/lover, and it looks like the former allies will indeed become full-blown enemies in this movie. This marks a significant deviation from Frank Herbert's novels, but it is an understandable change, since Chani doesn't really play much of a part in the story after the second book.

“The years don’t seem to have been kind to anyone on Dune," Zendaya said during CinemaCon earlier this year. "It’s been an ungentle and unkind few years. There’s so much left to fight for.” She continued about Chani, “That youthful outlook is completely gone.”

As for Paul, Chalamet said that his character has now "become his worst vision,” adding that the once noble hero is "an all-powerful emperor of the dark universe” in the threequel.

Check out the new poster below, along with a brief trailer teaser (we assume it will be released at some point this week).

All paths have led to this moment. Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three only in theaters and IMAX December 18. #DuneMovie #FilmedforIMAX pic.twitter.com/mMfrpY6vrt — DUNE (@dunemovie) July 8, 2026

New Dune 3 trailer today. Bits of it intentionally look like they were filmed on a 2002-esque camcorder, Chani and Paul in the desert, Paul says "You're not scared of anything" to the Duncan Idaho clone, to which he says "I'm afraid of dishonour."



Trailer is like 2:30 - 2:35.… — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) July 8, 2026

Set 17 years after the events of Part Two, the movie finds Paul Atreides struggling with his decision to start a holy war that has resulted in over 60 billion deaths across the known universe. As new enemies close in around them, Paul and Chani's relationship is put to the test.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three will be released on the 18th December 2026