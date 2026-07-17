Avengers: Doomsday Seems To Be Generating Significant More Interest Online Than Dune: Part Three

Avengers: Doomsday Seems To Be Generating Significant More Interest Online Than Dune: Part Three

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three go to war on December 18, but if Google Search trends are any indication, the Marvel Studios movie is generating significantly more interest online.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer ranked among the year's biggest box office hits, despite opening on the same weekend. "Barbenheimer" was a one-of-a-kind phenomenon that many film fans hope will be recreated this December with the simultaneous release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

Fans on social media have dubbed December 18 "Dunesday," though it hasn't had the same cultural reach as "Barbenheimer" (not yet, at least).

Dune: Part Three will play exclusively on IMAX screens, forcing Disney to launch "Infinity Vision," a moniker for Premium Format screens of a certain quality. However, pundits currently believe that, regardless of screen size, Avengers: Doomsday will rule the box office. 

Lending weight to that is a recent post from @CinXperience, which reveals that The Hollywood Reporter's recent piece on when Avengers: Doomsday tickets go on sale—Monday, July 20—drew nearly three times as much Google Search interest as the recent Dune: Part Three trailer

What, if anything, does this really mean? While it's certainly an indication of fan interest, this doesn't feel like an entirely fair comparison without seeing how much impact Dune: Part Three's trailer had on social media platforms, for example.

As much hype as there is for the Dune finale, it is more of a niche property than the Avengers franchise. Still, Dune made $410 million at the box office in 2021 (COVID was a factor), and the sequel grossed $714 million three years later. 

Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of box office struggles during the Multiverse Saga, but the Avengers franchise has long been a safe bet.  An Avengers movie has never made less than $1 billion, while 2019's Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever for a time, with just shy of $2.8 billion worldwide.

Dune: Part Three will hurt Avengers: Doomsday's opening weekend, but when it comes to which movie will "win," does it really matter when audiences have two massive blockbusters to look forward to over the holidays?

Jumanji: Open World, which opens a week after the two movies, is expected to be the big loser, marking another blow to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after a bad run of box office flops.

As noted, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will both be released on December 18. Which of them will you be checking out on opening day? 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 7/17/2026, 5:36 AM
I don't care for Dune. Didn't like the original, haven't read the books and have no interest in the modern trilogy.
I can't be the only one.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/17/2026, 5:45 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - Yeah, the Dune series is mediocre imo. I get that there's a story there that interests a lot of people, but it's not for me. I lost interest after the first and barely got through the second.
Cap1
Cap1 - 7/17/2026, 6:15 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - there are 8.3 billion people alive, so you're likely to not be the only one yeah
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/17/2026, 5:42 AM
I prefer Dune 3 to what they made of Avengers 5.

I will watch whatever movie opens earlier in Germany, which probably will be Avengers Doomsday on wednesday 16th, as Marvel movies always open on a wednesday, the rest on thursdays.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/17/2026, 6:02 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - we both are early receivers of releases.

My problem now is this is the first time 2 big movies are released in the same day.

I watched endgame 3x on day 1 back to back to back. Id guess with how sloppy doomsday is,nit might be 1 each now for this and dune 3
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/17/2026, 5:52 AM
Dune part 1 was such a nothingburger of a movie that I am genuinely suprised that is was succesful enough to get the full trilogy.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/17/2026, 6:13 AM
I´ll watch both opening weekend, so, it´s a win-win situation for me. But I think it´s obvious Doomsday will be the "winner", the Dune franchise doesn't hold a candle next to the Avengers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2026, 6:15 AM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

the role of Kratos in Amazon Prime’s “God of War” will be recast after Ryan Hurst suffers serious bicep injury on set.

https://deadline.com/2026/07/god-of-war-recast-kratos-role-ryan-hurst-injured-on-set-1236984409/
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/17/2026, 6:15 AM
They should’ve never stretched Dune into three films. The second one didn’t have much story to it.
Cap1
Cap1 - 7/17/2026, 6:16 AM
Decades spanning billion dollar franchise with tens of movies generating more interest than the third in a fairly fresh in the zeitgeist series? Shock, horror
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/17/2026, 6:25 AM
I still am surprised Dune hasn't been moved to November yet. Even if Marvel hasn't done as great of late, there really is no competing with RDJ and the Russos returning
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/17/2026, 6:35 AM
Many people seem to fail to realize that the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon is based on the contrast between two different films, not because their titles sound funny together. There's no contrast between Dune and Doomsday, they're simply two blockbusters released at the same time.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 7/17/2026, 6:53 AM
On a different note. They’re recasting kratos in god of war series. I for one am excited

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