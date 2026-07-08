Dune: Part Three Trailer Brings War To Arrakis In Denis Villeneuve's Breathtaking Conclusion

Dune: Part Three Trailer Brings War To Arrakis In Denis Villeneuve's Breathtaking Conclusion

The first full trailer for Dune: Part Three is here, and all signs point to this being the biggest, darkest instalment of the trilogy as Paul Atreides sets out to strengthen his rule.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, a new trailer for Dune: Part Three has been released, and it's clear that Avengers: Doomsday will have some major competition on December 18 when it comes to sheer epicness.

The threequel will get IMAX screens to itself over the holidays, and director Denis Villeneuve has clearly crafted a movie that's deserving of them. This grand conclusion to the trilogy features new and returning faces, along with the expected sweeping battles that up the stakes from the first two instalments. 

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether some of the cast actually look 17 years older here, but any nitpicks like that are soon forgotten. After all, with Paul Atreides torn between his true love, Chani, and his wife, Princess Irulan, this tale looks set to pack as big a punch emotionally as it will on the battlefield. 

The trailer premiered at an IMAX fan event earlier today, where Villeneuve told attendees, "I went to my crew and said, 'I’m taking a break. That’s it. Bye-bye.' I went back home, and I kept waking in the middle of the night with those images. I was supposed to do another movie."

It's also been confirmed that an extended preview of the Dune threequel will be attached to IMAX screenings of The Odyssey later this month.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery.

As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by himself and Brian K. Vaughan (this is the first chapter of the trilogy not penned by Jon Spaihts), based on the novels written by Frank Herbert.

The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on December 18, though its international rollout begins a little sooner on December 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/8/2026, 3:09 PM
Looks [frick]ing incredible
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/8/2026, 3:12 PM
Just incredible filmmaking. Jesus.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2026, 3:12 PM
Villeneuve is gold with this franchise.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2026, 3:12 PM
E P I C !!!!!

This look like it might be the MOST VISUAl STUNNING movie of all the trilogy, and that's saying a LOT!!!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/8/2026, 3:13 PM
Goddamn! [frick]ing beautiful!
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/8/2026, 3:17 PM
You know a movie looks great when none of the first comments on this site are negative…
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/8/2026, 3:17 PM
Dune 3 will open higher than Avengers 5 becsuse of 2 weeks exclusive IMAX and plfs.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/8/2026, 3:18 PM
This looks phenomenal.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/8/2026, 3:19 PM
The first film was better than the second one.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/8/2026, 3:31 PM
@JusticeL - bad take.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/8/2026, 3:22 PM
My money...take it. No, really.

User Comment Image
DarthKratos
DarthKratos - 7/8/2026, 3:36 PM
Dune Part 3 >>>>>> The Odyssey
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/8/2026, 3:53 PM
Crazy work. Amazing trailer. Opening night for sure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2026, 3:58 PM
I’m someone who hasn’t loved but has liked the Dune films thus far and this seems like it will be similar for me…

Definitely looks good though so I’m excited to check it out when it releases!!.

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