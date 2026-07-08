Dune: Part Three Trailer Brings War To Arrakis In Denis Villeneuve's Breathtaking Conclusion

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, a new trailer for Dune: Part Three has been released, and it's clear that Avengers: Doomsday will have some major competition on December 18 when it comes to sheer epicness.

The threequel will get IMAX screens to itself over the holidays, and director Denis Villeneuve has clearly crafted a movie that's deserving of them. This grand conclusion to the trilogy features new and returning faces, along with the expected sweeping battles that up the stakes from the first two instalments.

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether some of the cast actually look 17 years older here, but any nitpicks like that are soon forgotten. After all, with Paul Atreides torn between his true love, Chani, and his wife, Princess Irulan, this tale looks set to pack as big a punch emotionally as it will on the battlefield.

The trailer premiered at an IMAX fan event earlier today, where Villeneuve told attendees, "I went to my crew and said, 'I’m taking a break. That’s it. Bye-bye.' I went back home, and I kept waking in the middle of the night with those images. I was supposed to do another movie."

It's also been confirmed that an extended preview of the Dune threequel will be attached to IMAX screenings of The Odyssey later this month.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery.

As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by himself and Brian K. Vaughan (this is the first chapter of the trilogy not penned by Jon Spaihts), based on the novels written by Frank Herbert.

The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on December 18, though its international rollout begins a little sooner on December 16.