Dune: Part Three IMAX Prologue Leaks: Epic Extended Look Is Saving Private Ryan In Space

Dune: Part Three IMAX Prologue Leaks: Epic Extended Look Is Saving Private Ryan In Space

A Dune: Part Three prologue is playing exclusively in theaters ahead of 70mm IMAX screenings of The Odyssey, and the action-packed sneak peek has just leaked online in its entirety.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

A special Dune: Part Three prologue is playing in select 70mm theaters this weekend with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, it has now leaked online in its entirety.

The preview opens with a message of gratitude from Denis Villeneuve to Nolan, and what follows is four minutes of breathtaking, pulse-pounding action. As war erupts on Arrakis, the filmmaker delivers an engrossing, haunting take on war that establishes how high-stakes this conclusion to the trilogy really is.

Dune: Part Three has IMAX theaters to itself this December, leaving Avengers: Doomsday to make do with "Infinity Vision." If this is the sort of action we can expect from the threequel, then it's hard to argue that the Dune finale doesn't deserve those screens.

Will this prologue be officially released? It's certainly possible, but we wouldn't bank on it. This is a theater-exclusive preview, and we only recently got a full trailer for the movie. The intention behind this footage is to sell audiences on buying a ticket for IMAX screens on December 18, and based on this leak, it's mission accomplished.

When an extended look at Dune: Part Three was shown at CinemaCon in April, this sequence was hailed as being like Saving Private Ryan in space. If that was Villeneuve's intention, then he's arguably upped the ante with an opening battle that's among the biggest we've seen in a movie.

While the footage is being removed from social media platforms almost as quickly as it appears, fans have uploaded it to various video hosting websites, meaning it can still be found here (for now, at least).

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow.

Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Denis Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by himself and Brian K. Vaughan (this is the first chapter of the trilogy not penned by Jon Spaihts), based on the novels written by Frank Herbert.

Dune: Part Three is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

The epic conclusion to the trilogy arrives in theaters on December 18,

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Dune: Part Three Trailer Brings War To Arrakis In Denis Villeneuve's Breathtaking Conclusion
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/18/2026, 7:09 AM
Game recognizes game. This film is going to become a classic and be better than even the second one. I'm calling it right now. Doomsday will blow it out the water at the box office but it's not even close quality wise.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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