Rumor: Is Marvel Studios Plotting A New Iron Man Movie For The Post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU?

Rumor: Is Marvel Studios Plotting A New Iron Man Movie For The Post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU?

If a wild new rumour is to be believed, Marvel Studios has plans for a new Iron Man movie in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, and it will replace a project first announced in 2020.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man

Marvel Studios first announced plans for an Armor Wars TV series on Disney+ in 2020. Two years later, we'd learn that it was being redeveloped as a movie, and since then, updates have been few and far between. Now, the project has become one of the MCU's biggest question marks as the studio scales back its output to prioritise quality over quantity.

The original plan was reportedly for it to adapt elements of the classic comic book storyline, following Rhodey as he dealt with the fallout of Tony Stark's death and his technology falling into the wrong hands after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Don Cheadle was set to headline the project, with Secret Invasion laying some of the groundwork for his next adventure by revealing that he'd been in the hands of the Skrulls since his injury in Captain America: Civil War. However, in a jam-packed Multiverse Saga, an exploration of what the Department of Damage Control has been doing with Iron Man's technology has been put to one side.

We're still expecting Tony's armour to be the basis of mutant-hunting Sentinels, but could the MCU get a new Iron Man in the wake of the Multiverse-shaking Avengers: Secret Wars

While we'd recommend taking this with a hefty pinch of salt, a new rumour suggests Armor Wars is now being reworked into an Iron Man movie for the MCU's next saga.

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to conclude the Multiverse Saga, many fans are expecting a soft reboot of the MCU. That would create the perfect opportunity to reintroduce iconic characters in new forms, and few would be more significant than Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr. is already returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he will eventually be back as Tony Stark (he's already reprised the role for Disney Parks, and his Marvel work remains incredibly lucrative).

Alternatively, Marvel Studios could use Armor Wars as a launching pad for a younger Tony, which wouldn't necessarily undo the emotional impact of the original's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios is coming to the San Diego Comic-Con next weekend, and we're expecting some announcements. Whether this will be among them remains to be seen, though we wouldn't bank on it, for now. 

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on this MCU rumour in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/19/2026, 6:22 AM
I mean I'm of two minds about this. One of them is pissed on behalf of don Cheadle. He deserves a solo movie and demoting cancelling his movie and then giving it to a white character does seem...iffy.

On the other hand I do think it's the perfect opportunity to introduce a new rebooted tony Stark. Cause I do feel they should recast him and Steve if they are rebooting. Although I'm not sure how much money it would make with it not being RDJ.

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