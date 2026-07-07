Legend Of The White Dragon Trailer Unveils Final Performance Of Power Rangers Icon Jason David Frank

Bat in the Sun Productions and Well Go USA Entertainment have finally released the full-length official trailer for Legend of the White Dragon, featuring the final performance from the late Power Rangers legend, Jason David Frank.

According to the film's synopsis, "Forced to hide in the shadows, fugitive hero Erik Reed must clear his name to reunite with his family. Standing in his way is a mysterious villain obsessed with destroying the White Dragon for good."

The film is set to open on August 28. To commemorate the occasion, Regal is hosting a special "Power Rangers Day" Fan Event, which will feature a video introduction from Frank's daughter, Jenna Rae, and a free collector’s print for every ticket holder.

In addition to Jason David Frank in the lead role, the supporting cast includes fellow Power Rangers alum Jason Faunt, Cerina Vincent, and Ciara Hanna, as well as Aaron Schoenke, Rachele Brooke Smith, Mark Dacascos, David Ramsey, Michael Madsen, Jenna Rae Frank, Andrew Bachelor, Kevin Porter, Chalet Lizette Brannan, and Lenore Zann.

Frank played the fan-favorite Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from 1993 to 1995, and also headlined Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie as the White Ranger. He later became the Red Ranger for Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, before ultimately passing the torch to a new generation of heroes.

He returned a few years later for the epic 10th-anniversary episode, "Forever Red," in 2002, before coming back for a semi-regular role as the Black Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Following that season, he remained heavily involved with the franchise at fan conventions and made cameos for special occasions—most notably in the Power Rangers Super Megaforce episode, "Legendary Battle," in 2014 and the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel episode, "Dimensions in Danger," in 2018. He also made a brief cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot film alongside his original co-star, Amy Jo Johnson.

Frank announced his retirement from the role of Tommy Oliver just a few months before his passing, revealing that he would not return for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th-anniversary special.

With 257 episode appearances since the franchise's inception, Frank remains the longest-serving cast member in the show's history, and his Tommy Oliver is widely considered to be the greatest Power Ranger of all time.

Legend of the White Dragon hits theaters on August 28!

Watch the official trailer below: