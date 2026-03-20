MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS! Comic Relaunch Will Revisit The Original Rangers As Adults

While a live-action Power Rangers reboot is still in early development, this time at Disney+, longtime fans of the franchise will be able to reunite with the original five in a new comic book relaunch from BOOM! Studios later this year.

Described as a "hard relaunch," Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers! will be spearheaded by writer Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman) and artist Andrew Lee Griffith (Transformers). Revolving around Jason (Red Ranger), Kimberly (Pink Ranger), Trini (Yellow Ranger), Zack (Black Ranger), and Billy (Blue Ranger), the story picks up with them not as teens, but adults, 10 years after they left Angel Grove High and retired.

As for what's become of the characters, it's said that Jason is now a martial arts instructor. Kimberly, meanwhile, became a world-renowned gymnast, though now, in her mid-20s, her career has already peaked and is on the decline.

Zack is a public defender, fighting for those who can't fight for themselves, and Trini is now a diplomat. Billy chose to stay behind in Angel Grove to help train future generations of Rangers, so what brings them back together?

According to Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), "Billy opens a portal to transport his old friends back to the Command Center to deal with a threat that's both new familiar, Rita Rabiosa, described as 'a new, terrifying form of an old, familiar foe.'"

"In this timeline, the original Rita Repulsa still went on to become the Mystic Mother, a plot point from Power Rangers Mystic Force. This new Rita is not the same figure," the site continues. "Ms. Rabiosa, who's more cruel and vindictive than Ms. Repulsa, needs something from the Power Rangers in order to complete her secret mission."

As for Tommy, the original Green Ranger, all we know right now is that the first issue will tease his fate. Apparently, he was meant to walk through Billy's portal with the others, but something went wrong, suggesting his eventual return will, initially, be handled as a mystery.

BOOM! Studios is expanding the Power Rangers franchise in a big way in 2026. This summer will also see the launch of Power Rangers Unlimited, which pairs up fan-favourite Rangers from all eras in a new team-up series. Power Rangers: Green, meanwhile, revolves around a much older Tommy in the future, in which he is the last of the Power Rangers.

Whatever he's up to in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers! will reportedly impact what's playing out in that future-set adventure. Similar to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follow-up, The Last Ronin, it sounds very The Dark Knight Returns-inspired.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #1 arrives in comic book stores on June 3 with a main cover design by Jim Cheung and variants by artists Griffith, Miguel Mercado, Taurin Clarke, Francesco Tomaselli, Annie Wu, Sweeney Boo, and more.

Check out a first look at artwork from the series in the Instagram gallery below.