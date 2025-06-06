PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Ending Explained And What It Means For PREY And PREDATOR: BADLANDS - SPOILERS

PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Ending Explained And What It Means For PREY And PREDATOR: BADLANDS - SPOILERS

Predator: Killer of Killers is now streaming, and we're taking a deep dive into the movie's ending, explaining what it means for Prey, Predator: Badlands, and the wider franchise. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 10:06 AM EST
In Predator: Killer of Killers, we're introduced to Ursa, Kenji, and Torres, three warriors who hail from three distinct time periods. Ursa is a Viking, Kenji is a ninja in feudal Japan, and Torres is a World War II pilot.

After each of them is shown to have survived encounters with the Yautja, we learn that they were taken from Earth and placed in suspended animation by the alien warriors. They're woken up by the "Grendel King," the apparent leader of the Predators, who forces them to do battle before he faces the victor. 

They ultimately decide to work together and form an escape plan; Ursa ultimately stays behind, and Kenji and Torres escape in a spaceship with the Yautja army in hot pursuit. 

With Predator: Killer of Killers, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg has finally explained why the Yautja go on these hunts. Whether it's to track humans or their fellow aliens, the endgame seems to be testing the species they consider beneath them and then battling those they deem worthy in the name of honour and entertainment. 

As the movie ends, hundreds of warriors of all species are revealed to have been put in cryogenesis by the Predators. With Ursa placed back among them, the camera pans to Amber Midthunder's Naru, the protagonist of 2022's Prey. We last saw her gearing up to lead her people against an invading army of Yautja, and the stage has now been set for her return. 

That could be in Prey 2, this summer's Predator: Badlands, or another animated movie remains to be seen. It's also unclear how Predator: Badlands will address any of this, but we'd be shocked if it isn't all tied together somehow.

The synopsis for the movie has revealed that "a young Predator...embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." Then, there's the small matter of what now looks to be an inevitable Alien vs. Predator crossover somewhere down the line. We'll have to wait and see.

The reviews are also in for Predator: Killer of Killers, and it currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 28 reviews. Trachtenberg is on a roll, and Predator: Badlands can't get here soon enough. 

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/6/2025, 10:57 AM
Excited to check this out
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2025, 10:58 AM
I called this shit when Prey came out to do a possible Avengers level crossover with the surviving heroes lol. I said they should have been placed in a stasis to be used in a tournament later. I should be a filmmaker.
Order66
Order66 - 6/6/2025, 11:08 AM
Thank you Disney for saving Alien and Predator from irrelevancy. So far Prey, Alien Romulus and this animated movie are legit. Alien Earth looks great as well. So freakin excited for the future of both franchises.
Order66
Order66 - 6/6/2025, 11:09 AM
Prey is the second best Predator movie of all time. Alien Romulus is the 3rd best Alien movie of all time.
Order66
Order66 - 6/6/2025, 11:11 AM
1. Predator
2. Prey
3. Predator Killer of Killers
4. Predator 2

1. Aliens
2. Alien
3. Alien Romulus
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 11:22 AM
@Order66 -
1.Predator
2.Predator 2
3.AVP
4.Predators
5.Prey


1.Aliens
2.Alien
4.AVP
3.Alien 3 Assembly Cut
4.Alien covenant
Last: Alien ressurection
As last as humanely possible: Romulus and Prometheus

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 11:12 AM
Sounds convoluted as hell, transporting them off world to hunt is fine but why would they put their prey on ice other than for it just to be an excuse to bring the chick from Prey into another film?
Order66
Order66 - 6/6/2025, 11:15 AM
Predator Badlands may end up being the second best Predator film of all time. Trailer was fire.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/6/2025, 11:26 AM
Is this any good?

