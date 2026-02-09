STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Cast Tease Their Favorite Episodes From Season 2

Back in 2024, well before the premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Paramount+ renewed the series for a second season. Now that we’re officially past the halfway mark of the inaugural season, there’s already growing talk and speculation about what’s ahead in Season 2.

Filming for Season 2 has been underway for some time. In fact, the studio is now gearing up to shoot the final two episodes, Episodes 9 and 10 (fun note, this will be the first pair of Starfleet Academy episodes to be filmed in order).

Following the airing of Season 1, Episode 5, "Series Acclimation Mil," Starfleet Academy stars Kerrice Brooks (SAM), George Hawkins (Darem Reymi), and Sandro Rosta (Caleb Mir) sat down with Collider to discuss the acclaimed episode. While the majority of the interview was focused on the connections to Deep Space Nine, the actors were also asked about Season 2, and if they had a favorite episode they've filmed.

Hawkins didn’t hesitate to name Episode 4 as her standout. “Oh man, Episode 4 for me, for sure,” she said, with Brooks backing her up by adding, “Oh yeah, Episode 4 is iconic.”

Brooks went on to explain that another episode in Season 2 pushed her to her limits, both personally and professionally. When asked to choose a favorite, she teased that it was a tie:

“It’s a tie, and they’re my favorites for very different reasons. Episode 5 pushed me to my absolute traumatic limits. I really discovered who I was while filming that episode. I learned what I can and can’t take, when I need to stay quiet, and when I need to push. I found out a lot about myself as a person, not even as an artist. And then there’s Episode 1, which I loved because of all the stunt work. That was lit.”

Rosta admitted it was difficult to single out a favorite episode, as his focus is currently on Episodes 9 and 10, but after some back-and-forth, he ultimately landed on Episode 6.

“Honestly, I’d say Episode 5… no, I’m taking it back. Number six. Number six, for sure. Episode 6,” Rosta said.

Interestingly, Episode 6 also happens to be actress Zoe Steiner’s favorite episode of Season 2, based on a separate interview she gave Collider earlier in the season. Steiner plays Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid cadet and Caleb Mir’s romantic interest who enrolls at the rival War College.

Season 1 has already teased the budding romantic chemistry between Mir and Sadal, with brief but meaningful moments on screen, including their first kiss in Episode 5. With both actors naming Episode 6 as their favorite, it’s a strong indication that the episode may place a greater focus on their evolving relationship... or maybe some unexpected drama.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is only midway through its first season, so there’s still plenty of time before these much-teased favorite episodes arrive in Season 2. Paramount+ has yet to announce when the show’s sophomore season will debut, but the fact that filming is nearly complete is an encouraging sign that the wait between seasons won’t stretch on for multiple years.

