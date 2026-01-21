STAR TREK: William Shatner Trolls Stephen Miller After STARFLEET ACADEMY Backlash

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy debuted on Paramount+ last week to mostly positive reviews from critics. But like all modern Star Trek projects, the general audience remains divided on the latest series.

While Starfleet Academy currently boasts an 87% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at just 43% on the Popcornmeter. Of course, the Popcornmeter isn't always the best way to judge a new series, especially as its susceptible to review bombing, which is exactly what is happening to Starfleet Academy.

One of the most vocal critics leading the war against wokeness is U.S. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who took to social media to share his displeasure with the series. Sharing a brief clip from the premiere episode, Miller described the current state of the Star Trek franchise as “tragic” and called on Paramount+ to save the franchise by reconciling with William Shatner and giving him full total control.

Tragic. But it’s not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control. https://t.co/HRMDcYeBnU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 16, 2026

Much of the backlash from right-wing pundits and online commentators appears to stem from the presence of three women on the bridge of a starship set in the far future of the 32nd century.

William Shatner, best known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series, responded in the best possible way. Rather than engaging with Miller’s misguided political critique, Shatner deflected with humor, offering a tongue-in-cheek complaint of his own.

"The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers," Shatner joked. "Also Paramount Plus needs to up the budget because I’m sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew."

"That is what you meant, right‽" he added sarcastically.

Not everyone in Shatner’s replies caught on to the mockery, but it was clear the legendary captain had no interest in wading into America’s partisan political divide.

Star Trek has long been renowned for its progressive ideals, so it’s unclear why right-wing commentators have suddenly taken issue with the latest series. The franchise has always presented an optimistic vision of the future, one in which humanity has moved beyond racism and sexism while promoting diversity and inclusion. Of all the scenes and storylines someone like Stephen Miller could take offense to, this feels like one of the least objectionable.

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy are now available to stream on Paramount+. Episode 3, "Vitus Reflux," is set to arrive on Thursday.

This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves, and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for.

