RUMOR: Lucasfilm Taking ROGUE SQUADRON Back To The Drawing Board...And It Won't Be Heading To Theaters

Lucasfilm announced plans for a new Star Wars movie titled Rogue Squadron in December 2020. The news was accompanied by an elaborate promo video that saw filmmaker Patty Jenkins walking down a runway before boarding a life-sized X-Wing.

We'd later learn that Jenkins had been forced to postpone work on the project due to a vague scheduling conflict. For a time, it seemed like Rogue Squadron might come after Wonder Woman 3 or Cleopatra (both of which have also fallen by the wayside), and the Star Wars spin-off has been in limbo for a while now.

The movie was put on hold in 2022 and was reportedly scrapped the following year. Rogue Squadron was later put back into active development, but remains undated and doesn't seem to be a priority. Instead, the spotlight has shifted to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter.

As first reported on SFFGazette.com, we may finally have an update on the long-gestating project, courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH. Apparently, Rogue Squadron is now being developed as a TV series, suggesting Lucasfilm has given up on the idea of it being a movie.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously indicated that Rogue Squadron could be redeveloped as a TV series, so this news doesn't come as a huge shock.

The studio hasn't announced a slate of big-screen Star Wars projects, though multiple projects are in various stages of development. How many of them become a reality—including those officially announced—remains to be seen. Rogue Squadron definitely has potential as a series. What this would mean for Jenkins' involvement is another big question as of now.

"So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said last March. "So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening."

"So I now owe a draft of Star Wars, and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?" she continued. "It's hard, they have a hard job in front of them, of what's the first movie they're gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I'm back on doing Rogue Squadron, and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it."

Rogue Squadron has previously been described as introducing "a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride." Ahsoka Season 2 is currently the only Star Wars TV series confirmed for a Disney+ launch, so getting Rogue Squadron ready for a 2027 release would surely be beneficial to the streamer.

However, like so many movies and TV shows set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, we wouldn't necessarily bank on this one ever happening, given what a troubled half a decade it's had since first being announced.

Do you think Rogue Squadron will eventually see the light of day on the big or small screens?