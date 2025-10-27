RUMOR: Lucasfilm Taking ROGUE SQUADRON Back To The Drawing Board...And It Won't Be Heading To Theaters

Patty Jenkins' (Wonder Woman) Rogue Squadron has been trapped in development hell for half a decade, and the latest update suggests the movie is being worked on...in a very different form. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Lucasfilm announced plans for a new Star Wars movie titled Rogue Squadron in December 2020. The news was accompanied by an elaborate promo video that saw filmmaker Patty Jenkins walking down a runway before boarding a life-sized X-Wing. 

We'd later learn that Jenkins had been forced to postpone work on the project due to a vague scheduling conflict. For a time, it seemed like Rogue Squadron might come after Wonder Woman 3 or Cleopatra (both of which have also fallen by the wayside), and the Star Wars spin-off has been in limbo for a while now.

The movie was put on hold in 2022 and was reportedly scrapped the following year. Rogue Squadron was later put back into active development, but remains undated and doesn't seem to be a priority. Instead, the spotlight has shifted to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter

As first reported on SFFGazette.com, we may finally have an update on the long-gestating project, courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH. Apparently, Rogue Squadron is now being developed as a TV series, suggesting Lucasfilm has given up on the idea of it being a movie. 

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously indicated that Rogue Squadron could be redeveloped as a TV series, so this news doesn't come as a huge shock. 

The studio hasn't announced a slate of big-screen Star Wars projects, though multiple projects are in various stages of development. How many of them become a reality—including those officially announced—remains to be seen. Rogue Squadron definitely has potential as a series. What this would mean for Jenkins' involvement is another big question as of now. 

"So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said last March. "So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening."

"So I now owe a draft of Star Wars, and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?" she continued. "It's hard, they have a hard job in front of them, of what's the first movie they're gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I'm back on doing Rogue Squadron, and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it."

Rogue Squadron has previously been described as introducing "a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride." Ahsoka Season 2 is currently the only Star Wars TV series confirmed for a Disney+ launch, so getting Rogue Squadron ready for a 2027 release would surely be beneficial to the streamer.

However, like so many movies and TV shows set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, we wouldn't necessarily bank on this one ever happening, given what a troubled half a decade it's had since first being announced.

Do you think Rogue Squadron will eventually see the light of day on the big or small screens?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/27/2025, 6:17 PM
Not happening and Jenkins is toast
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/27/2025, 6:20 PM
@Malatrollva - Do you support Hunter Schafer as director?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 6:49 PM
They should just do the Ben Solo film to save the franchise and continue the true Skywalker legacy! Palpatine and Jabba the Hutt live on through their kin, but the heroes of the Republic don't? The sequel trilogy should have focused on the children of Luke, Han, and Leah, like George wanted and like in the expanded universe. This is an opportunity to redeem both the character and the franchise, so, obviously, they won't make it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/27/2025, 6:57 PM
@Bucky74 - I think they should just fold that movie into a new trilogy together with the Rey movie. A threequel trilogy is inevitable, so might as well start working on it
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 7:00 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Ray is a non-character and should have been Luke's granddaughter from the start, but they had no direction and no idea what they were doing. At least making her his grandkid would have made her a real Skywalker and given Anakin and Luke a legacy.
jst5
jst5 - 10/27/2025, 7:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 - If they do that they better not make Rey the focus or it's going to bomb unless Disney goes super cheap on the budget(highly doubtful).Having said that I have serious doubts of any Rey movies moving forward.

There is only so many more bombs Star Wars can take at this point and very well could be too late.You can see a bomb coming a mile away with the Mando movie....there is zero buzz for that.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/27/2025, 6:49 PM
Maybe they should cast Lizzo and Jack Black as fighter pilots.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 6:58 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Don't give Disney any ideas.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/27/2025, 6:56 PM
Of the eight movies announced, I think Rogue Squadron and Lando should be direct-to-streaming movies. Doubt Waititi's, Mangold's or Rey's movie will happen.

