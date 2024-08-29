STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU Comics Will Fill In One Of The Biggest Gaps Between Original And Sequel Trilogies

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU Comics Will Fill In One Of The Biggest Gaps Between Original And Sequel Trilogies

Marvel has shared all 12 covers for Star Wars: Battle of Jakku, an upcoming comic book series which promises to address one of the most monumental moments between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 06:08 PM EST
This October, a new era of Star Wars comic book storytelling kicks off in Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku. Written by acclaimed, award-winning author Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse) and illustrated by a team of superstar artists - Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, Jethro Morales, and Luke Ross - the story will be told across three limited series: Insurgency Rising, Republic Under Siege, and Last Stand

Set after Return of the Jedi, the saga will be centred around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War. First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the Galaxy.

On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the scattered forces of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic could thrive. Now, we'll witness this pivotal moment in Star Wars canon for the first time.

Starring core characters like Luke and Leia as well as new heroes and villains who were instrumental during this thrilling period, the three Battle of Jakku series will bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy like never before, revealing key insights behind the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire's demise, including the Emperor's secret contingency plans.

It also promises to introduce the shocking power-hungry threats that emerged during this time of uncertainty...could that be a hint we'll finally learn more about where Supreme Leader Snoke came from before becoming Palpatine's puppet?

"It's an unbelievable honour to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three Battle of Jakku limited series," Segura said in a press release today. "Our story will be epic in scope - involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos."

He added, "We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War - we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"

Check out the full scope of Star Wars: Battle of Jakku below, including the main covers for all three series.

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art by LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 10/2

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #2 
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art by LEONARD KIRK
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 10/16

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #3 
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art by JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 10/30

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #4
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art by JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 11/6

