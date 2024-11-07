STAR WARS EPISODES 10-12 Reportedly In The Works With DARK PHOENIX Director Simon Kinberg To Write & Produce

Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars trilogy with Simon Kinberg on board to write and produce alongside Kathleen Leneddy. Will it continue the Skywalker Saga?

By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2024
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Major news for Star Wars fans here, as Lucasfilm is reportedly developing a new trilogy with Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) enlisted to write and produce all three films alongside Kathleen Kennedy.

Kinberg made his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix before going on to helm The 355. While these projects probably won't inspire much confidence, it's important to keep in mind that he will not be directing these new Star Wars movies (as far as we know, anyway).

Kinberg has written and produced a number of very successful projects, including the recent Deadpool and Wolverine. As far as the Galaxy Far, Far Away goes, he has previously worked as a co-creator on the Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, and was also a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Interestingly, Deadline believes that this new trilogy will continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but the trade does note that this intel has been disputed, and some insiders claim that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

According to THR's follow-up report:

"The new story is not meant to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, the name of the overall arc of the popular and pop culture-dominating Star Wars movies known as Episodes 1 through 9. The intent here is to have brand new characters and a new story, and not have it be a continuation, according to sources. (Although that does not mean that some characters could not or would not pop up.)"

We probably won't know for sure until Disney makes the trilogy official.

We do know that Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, so if this does turn out to be a new sequel trilogy, will Rey also be involved? The untitled project was supposed to begin production before the end of the year, but appears to have been delayed.

Star Daisy Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, but she did reveal that she did appear to confirm that the movie will be the next big-screen Star Wars project to enter production.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

What do you make of this news? Would you be interested in a new trilogy continuing the Skywalker Saga?

STAR WARS: George Lucas Scrapped Plans For A Bombshell Obi-Wan And Qui-Gon Twist In THE PHANTOM MENACE
STAR WARS: George Lucas Scrapped Plans For A Bombshell Obi-Wan And Qui-Gon Twist In THE PHANTOM MENACE
Daisy Ridley's STAR WARS Return Hit By Another Setback As Writer Steven Knight Parts Ways With Lucasfilm
Daisy Ridley's STAR WARS Return Hit By Another Setback As Writer Steven Knight Parts Ways With Lucasfilm

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/7/2024, 1:04 PM
Simon Kinberg ? What the [frick] ? Are they trying to fail and lose $$$ ?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 1:11 PM
@TheJok3r - sigh....somehow Kinbgerg returned
The1st
The1st - 11/7/2024, 1:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - Ironic.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/7/2024, 1:49 PM
@TheJok3r - Does this mean they scrap the rey story?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/7/2024, 1:56 PM
@Gabimaru - Who knows if that's still happening, or if this new trilogy will happen for that matter. They've announced countless movies that never got off the ground.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/7/2024, 2:01 PM
@TheJok3r - when has Star Wars lost money? You can fill up a bag with shit and mark it “Star Wars”and it’ll still be sold to some idiot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 2:06 PM
@Gabimaru - he can produce an MCU hit but he cannot write one himself.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 2:08 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - i buy my bags of shit Kirkland ..i will never buy shit branded whit Star Wars
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/7/2024, 2:17 PM
@TheJok3r -
Kinberg is a hack's hack. He's a cut above Uwe Boll, but only slightly. How does this happen?

I'm calling BS on that. No effing way that Favreau and Filoni do that. Not even a slim chance.

But I have been wrong before, fairly recently, so what do I know.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/7/2024, 1:04 PM
Eww, gross!
relentless1
relentless1 - 11/7/2024, 1:05 PM
Kinberg huh.... lol so Disney hasn't learned a damn thing I see 🤷🏽
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/7/2024, 1:12 PM
@relentless1 - He's cheap, so that's something I guess.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/7/2024, 1:07 PM
I liked what he did with Rebels more than what he did with X-men.
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/7/2024, 1:16 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Simon Kinberg only wrote 4 episodes and most of them he co-wrote with someone else. He was a producer but was never a showrunner for Rebels.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/7/2024, 1:08 PM
We’ll have a lot of colorful things to say, but when they open, we’ll all go and watch them. It’s Star Wars.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/7/2024, 1:15 PM
@Lisa89 - will we? I didn't like the force awakens and never went to a star wars film in theaters again. I'm certainly not special so people who didn't like the previous few films may have the same attitude. Especially with the fanbase at each other's throats right now.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/7/2024, 1:26 PM
@Lisa89 - probably accurate. Playing the old “maybe they’ll nail it this time” game. Though I’m a solid fan of Last Jedi. 🤷‍♂️
The1st
The1st - 11/7/2024, 1:27 PM
@Lisa89 - This. That's why the shite keeps getting dumped.
The1st
The1st - 11/7/2024, 1:30 PM
@FrankenDad - I wonder what would've played out if they gave Rian all 3. JJ has been very Snyderesque. Produce? Sure. Direct? Er...um.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/7/2024, 1:08 PM
It might sound weird to say as a CBM fan, but i miss the days when they would release one movie complete and wait for the feedback before planning the next one. He'll, even Nolan and Goyer did this with the Bale Batman trilogy.

Kinberg though? He's so hit and miss...you'd think they'd go with someone more consistent.

Well actually they went with JJ last time and look how that turned out. [frick] it, im paying for Disney + anyway, so why not.
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 11/7/2024, 1:10 PM
Only bad news this week huh?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/7/2024, 1:15 PM
@Cap1 - Simon Kinberg and Kathleen Kennedy? That's Biden/Kamala levels bad.
Cap1
Cap1 - 11/7/2024, 1:12 PM
Star Wars discourse and a new Trump era…have we gone back in time
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/7/2024, 1:14 PM
Kinberg did some good things in the producer chair for the Fox X-Men but is wildly uneven as a screenwriter and has far more misses than hits. For every Days of Future Past, he has stuff like The Last Stand, Apocalypse, Fant4stic, and Dark Phoenix.

Certainly let him nowhere near a director chair.

Has lucasfilm driven away all their talented storytellers to such an extinct they need to turn to Kinberg??
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/7/2024, 1:17 PM
I swear to [frick]ing god.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 11/7/2024, 1:17 PM
Sigh...................
Colton
Colton - 11/7/2024, 1:18 PM
Let it die. Star wars was over rated in the first place. Do something [frick]ing original
grif
grif - 11/7/2024, 1:19 PM
@Colton - died a long time ago
grif
grif - 11/7/2024, 1:19 PM
director of a shitty movie making more shitty movies? makes sense i guess
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/7/2024, 1:20 PM
RIP Star Wars

Disney killed their own baby

Shame
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/7/2024, 1:28 PM
@MuadDib - well, they adopted a baby and then smothered it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/7/2024, 1:20 PM
I would much rather them go back to the old republic. I don't really care about the future of the world they created

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/7/2024, 1:24 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I would LOVE THAT!....But the more years past by...I don't know if they would get the right people to do it. If done right tho...They could make at least 6 movies alone with it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 2:09 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - thats the High Reublic now for you ..and yes ..The Acolyte 2 : NonConsensual Stuatory Romance Boogaloo will rock
Madman
Madman - 11/7/2024, 1:26 PM
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/7/2024, 1:29 PM
Kinberg should have been flipping burgers years ago! How does this dickhead still have a job!?!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/7/2024, 1:30 PM
Kinberg doesn't inspire much confidence, but as the article says, he's only writing, not producing or directing, and for all the garbage with his name on it, he also has Mr & Mrs Smith, First Class, Days of Future Past, and Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes. Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, kind of the theme of this week.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/7/2024, 1:33 PM
@Clintthahamster - He IS producing. Deadlines article specifically says it in the title.
1 2

