STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Official Still Features Ryan Gosling And Flynn Gray's Mysterious Characters

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Official Still Features Ryan Gosling And Flynn Gray's Mysterious Characters

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy has taken to social media to share our first official look at Ryan Gosling and Star Wars: Starfighter...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Last month, Lucasfilm announced that cameras were rolling on Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter with a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo, and the Deadpool and Wolverine director has now shared a first official still from the movie to his Instagram.

Captioned "Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea," the image features stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie, Drive) and Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2) in-costume as... well, we still don't actually know anything about their characters.

A recent rumor claimed that Gosling and Gray will play uncle and nephew being pursued across the galaxy by a group of ruthless villains, but this has not been confirmed. We do know that the impressive ensemble will also feature Matt Smith (Morbius), Mia Goth (Frankenstein), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said in a press release when production began. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He added, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.

The movie will reportedly "have a significantly smaller budget" than the previous Disney-era films, and is described as "a more contained" story. Levy has been developing the script with Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) since 2022, and is also set to produce via 21 Laps, along with Lucasfilm president (though for how much longer remains to be seen) Kathleen Kennedy.

Following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director, so there's a good chance he will have a significant amount of creative control over the movie.

"I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question," Levy said last year when asked what he hopes to bring to the table with his trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment, that's Star Wars to me."

RUMOR: STAR WARS Star Daisy Ridley In Talks To Play The Lead In Her First Comic Book Movie
Related:

RUMOR: STAR WARS Star Daisy Ridley In Talks To Play The Lead In Her First Comic Book Movie
Gosling And Company Lead STARFIGHTER, But ROGUE SQUADRON Still Grounded
Recommended For You:

Gosling And Company Lead STARFIGHTER, But ROGUE SQUADRON Still Grounded

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/17/2025, 4:48 PM
Thats our Panther
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/17/2025, 4:50 PM
need a trailer. no hope still.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 4:59 PM
Cool , I like the looks for both of them!!.

Gosling is giving me a rogue-ish vibe while Gray’s getup with the belt and dirty gloves makes me think his character might be an inventor but we’ll see.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to this due to the cast and Shawn Levy at the helm since I have enjoyed his work from what I’ve seen if it so far!!.
Super12
Super12 - 9/17/2025, 5:06 PM
Small budget and a contained story are promising signs. Please please please just be more Andor and less Acolyte.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/17/2025, 5:11 PM
I knew it, this is code for Water World 2! FINALLY!!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/17/2025, 5:16 PM
OFF TOPIC

Disney is the ONLY Studio that had 1 Billion Dollar Hit this Summer

Lilo & Stitch 2025

Domestic = $423,726,069

Foreign = $612,934,176

Worldwide = $1,036,660,245

Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash December 19th is also Guaranteed Hit 2 Billion this year.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/17/2025, 5:25 PM
Glad we're moving on. I wonder if this new era will be interesting.
grif
grif - 9/17/2025, 5:43 PM
the naming conventions for anything star wars now is shit

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder