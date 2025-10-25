THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Had A Completed Script And Was "Ready To Shoot" When Disney Pulled The Plug

THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Had A Completed Script And Was &quot;Ready To Shoot&quot; When Disney Pulled The Plug

We have some more details on the post-The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie that was being developed by Adam Driver and director Steven Soderbergh...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 25, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Earlier this week, actor Adam Driver made headlines when he revealed that he was all set to reprise the role of Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, for a new post-The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie directed by Steven Soderbergh... until Disney pulled the plug.

The project was going to focus on "The Hunt for Ben Solo," who was pretty definitively killed off at the end of The Rise of Skywalker after first rejecting the Dark Side of the Force and helping Rey to defeat the resurrected/cloned Emperor Palpatine.

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea," Driver told The Associated Press. "They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. It was called The Hunt for Ben Solo and it was really cool. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

The Playlist has now shared some very interesting updates, and it sounds like this project came a lot closer to entering production than we realized. Not only did The Hunt for Ben Solo have a finished script, but the "full stamp of approval from Lucasfilm, including Kathleen Kennedy, and was greenlit internally before being canceled by Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman."

Here's an excerpt from their report.

"Sources close to the project emphasize that this was not a loose concept or early pitch. The film, operating under the codename Quiet Leaves, had a finalized screenplay and was entering early prep and staffing stages. Disney purchased a fully developed treatment and beat sheet, developed by Soderbergh and screenwriter Rebecca Blunt (the pseudonym for Jules Asner, Soderbergh’s wife, who also wrote Logan Lucky]), and hired Scott Z. Burns—who was paid more than any screenwriter in Lucasfilm history—to complete the screenplay.

According to insiders, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Carrie Beck were directly involved throughout development and were reportedly enthusiastic about the drafts that came in. Kennedy and the Star Wars Story Group waited until the project was 'ready to shoot' before they presented it to Disney. When the final script, budget, and proposed start date were delivered to Disney, it marked the first time Lucasfilm had ever presented a fully approved project that did not move forward."

Soderbergh himself has now confirmed this final point on Bluesky.

Bergman is said to have taken "an unusually long time to read the script," and once he did, the primary concern was indeed believed to be Solo being brought back to life following the events of The Rise of Skywalker. This was said to have surprised the higher-ups at Lucasfilm, since it was generally felt that "the story’s logic was clear and creatively sound."

As for the speculation that Driver began discussing The Hunt for Ben Solo in an attempt to pressure Disney into revisiting the project, The Playlist believes that the actor is simply choosing to spill the details since he is no longer bound by NDAs or any contractual restrictions.

The Playlist has also weighed-in on a separate report that David Fincher pitched a new Star Wars movie to Lucasfilm after The Rise of Skywalker was released. According to the site, this is not accurate, as Fincher actually made with the studio years earlier to gauge interest in a project. The filmmaker is still said to have "a loose idea for a story set between episodes eight and nine of the Skywalker Saga" which "never progressed beyond the initial concept and failed to gain traction with Lucasfilm."

For what it's worth, Jeff Sneider stood by his original story during this week's episode of The Hot Mic.

It doesn't sound like The Hunt for Ben Solo is a project (or a concept) that will ever come to fruition, but if this next era of Star Wars movies - which is said to feature Rey (Daisy Ridley) and other characters from the sequel trilogy - proves to be successful, Disney might just see the potential in taking another look at the story.

John Boyega Stands By STAR WARS But Believes STAR TREK Has One Major Advantage Over The Rival Franchise
Related:

John Boyega Stands By STAR WARS But Believes STAR TREK Has One Major Advantage Over The Rival Franchise
THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Continues As Fans Fly Banner Over Disney Studios Demanding The Movie Be Saved
Recommended For You:

THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Backlash Continues As Fans Fly Banner Over Disney Studios Demanding The Movie Be Saved

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/25/2025, 11:00 AM
Thank god they did.
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 10/25/2025, 11:01 AM
Ben Solo was a terrible character in a sea of terrible characters.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 11:53 AM
@imnotwearinghockeypants -

100% true.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 4:01 PM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - He was but a redemption arc for the character with better writing and a. Better story could have saved SW and carried on the true Skywalker legacy into the future. Give him a love interest and we could have had a take set in the far future with a real Skywalker descendant. Instead the Palpatine and Janna Legacy lives on, which is crazy
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 4:02 PM
@Bucky74 - jabba
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/25/2025, 11:04 AM
I thought this was a joke, isnt there a The Hunt for Smeagol movie coming out ?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/25/2025, 11:45 AM
@Matchesz - Yup. Milking that franchise dry expanding a story that was briefly mentioned in the Fellowship of the Ring. It’ll be great to see the actors who are now almost 30 years older than the first time they played these characters in that movie set during the same time period 🙄
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 11:16 AM
This is clearly a very talented director, so I have no doubt he would've made a very good movie. With that said however, revisiting this shit era of the franchise is not a good financial move, be it with this or that Rey movie they're (maybe) developing. Disney needs to learn that not everything works, and that sometimes it's best to just move on instead of repeating the same mistakes in hopes of getting different results.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/25/2025, 11:53 AM
@TheJok3r - I agree about revisiting this shit era but I’d rather get a Ben Solo movie over Mando lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 12:00 PM
@TheLobster - That Mandalorian "movie" is just a glorified TV episode; it's just going to hurt the brand even further. How we went from the $2 billion blockbuster that was The Force Awakens to a glorified TV movie is something I'll never understand. How do these people, especially Kathleen Kennedy, still have jobs ? We're getting close to this brand being too damaged to even repair, yet there's been 0 consequences behind the scenes.
G
G - 10/25/2025, 11:50 AM
I don't see how he's alive, either. What am I missing?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/25/2025, 11:52 AM
I would rather watch this film than anything else that Lucasfilms is actually working on lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 11:53 AM

Nuke it from space. It's the only way to be sure.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2025, 12:20 PM
It couldn't be any worse than The Force Awakens sequels🤷🏾‍♂️
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/25/2025, 12:24 PM
Why not pitch the higher-ups, first? What good is a finished script, if the basic premise hasn't even been approved, by the people with all the money and veto power?🤣
Mongrol
Mongrol - 10/25/2025, 2:10 PM



Make it and let us judge.
Polaris
Polaris - 10/25/2025, 3:45 PM
This is pissing me off. Kylo was the best character from the sequels and after the mess that trilogy was they had a problem with bringing him back from the dead? After how Palpatine returned, really? I can't imagine it would be worse than that and at least this is a character and concept that I find interesting, with a great team behind the camera. I don't know what is the thought process at disney tbh
Huskers
Huskers - 10/25/2025, 4:46 PM
So Disney was okay with "Somehow Palpatine returned" but can't see Ben Solo coming back after all the goofy ways they expanded the Force powers, seriously?!?! I mean why would any Skywalker's actually survive the
Skywalker Saga, that would make just too much sense! I hate Disney!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder