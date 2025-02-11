WICKED Star Ariana Grande Has Been Offered A Role In The SPACEBALLS Sequel

Wicked star Ariana Grande has reportedly been offered a role in the planned sequel to Mel Brooks' Spaceballs, which is set to star Josh Gad...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

There's been talk of a potential Spaceballs sequel for many years, and we recently got confirmation that a follow-up to Mel Brooks' '80s Star Wars spoof is officially in the works.

The movie is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, with Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Wolf Like Me) set to star and produce alongside Brooks. Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad.

Gad aside, no cast members have been announced, but we're now hearing that the studio has reached out to a major up-and-coming star for an undisclosed role in the movie. 

In THR's profile of Wicked star Ariana Grande, the trade mentions that the recent Academy Award-nominee has been offered a number of roles which she has yet to commit to, including a part in Spaceballs 2.

"A disaster wedding comedy, a female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show, and a Spaceballs sequel."

“Well, I can neither confirm nor deny, but I’m blushing,” Grande responded when asked about these potential roles. “I just think it’s such an important thing to stay connected to that guttural creative thing in my heart and my chest that wants to give itself over to something that screams at me and says, ‘Oh, that’s a really cool challenge.’ I have a thing, and when it goes off, I know.”

Plot details are still under wraps, but the original movie was a full-on farce, following the general plot of Star Wars: A New Hope while also making fun of other space-set or sci-fi properties such as Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes and Alien.

Spaceballs starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, the late John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, and Brooks in a dual role as President Skroob and Yogurt.

We have no idea if any of these actors will reprise their respective roles or who Gad is set to play.

Moranis revealed that he pitched a sequel to Brooks back in 2013 with the proposed title Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II. Nothing ever came of it, but in 2015, Brooks said that he would be interested in releasing a new movie after the next Star Wars film and hoped that Moranis would reprise his role. The legendary filmmaker said he'd like this version of the movie to be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.

Spaceballs received mixed reviews upon release (it sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it has developed a loyal following over the years

Gad responded to the news via an Instagram post shortly after the story broke.

"My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited! Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true. @benjisamit @cubanmissiledh @josh.greenbaum @kevinsalter1 and I worship at the alter of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING."

"In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy)."

Are you looking forward to a new Spaceballs movie?

grif
grif - 2/11/2025, 2:02 PM
shes not just doing this for the money.

shes doing this for a shit load of money
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@grif - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 2:04 PM
Ariana Grande yes, but Josh Gad replacing John Candy as Barf? No, too vanilla. Why not go for his evil twin Dan Fogler?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:11 PM
@ObserverIO -

How about a big guy most people find endearing as Barfolomew III?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:07 PM
Barf's daughter Vomit?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/11/2025, 2:09 PM
The History Of The World 2 was so bad I couldn’t even finish it and even though I love the first Spaceballs but them casting Josh Gad as the lead makes it to where I won’t even bother trying to watch Spaceballs 2 👎
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:13 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

I watched 2 to 4 episodes and decided I didn't have to watch it all this decade.

Did someone say he'd play the protagonist or just act in it?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 2:11 PM
Frik the critics, to this day STILL love Spaceballs, one of my two favourites of the Mel Brooks comedy films, and let's be honest here it technicaly should be hard to frack it up with so much more to poke fun at (and the legit flaws of the original).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:16 PM
She can play the 98 lb. Rain Lonestar.

Everyone loves her the minute they .eet her.

She can do anything.

Jaden Smith will chase after her every 15 minutes yelling Rain! Rain! Rain!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/11/2025, 2:16 PM
Mel is 98 years old. God bless him.


Clint Eastwood is 94
Ridley Scott is 87
Francis Ford Coppola is 85.
Martin Scrosese is a young whipper snapper at 82

These guys could just hang it up, and some would argue they should. But why? Why not do what they love? I think doing what you love extends your life.

