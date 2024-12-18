THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Embark On A Post-Apocalyptic Quest In New Trailer

Before they return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, directors Joe and Anthony Russo will bring us an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's post-apocalyptic graphic novel, The Electric State.

We recently got our first look at the movie via a teaser and some promo stills, and Netflix has now released a full trailer

The footage takes us to an alternate version of the 1990s, where sentient robots and humans once coexisted peacefully until a mysterious uprising changed everything.

Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager attempting to navigate a perilous world where robots, once considered a vital part of society, are now in exile. On her travels, Michelle meets Cosmo, a robot who reveals that he’s actually being controlled by her younger brother, Christopher.

Michelle embarks on a cross-country journey through the American Southwest to find the brother she believed to be dead, joining forces with a smuggler named Keats (Chris Pratt) and his robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), as they venture into the Exclusion Zone — a remote desert area where the robots now live in hiding.

"It's an action-adventure comedy, but it's also very poignant, and there are intense themes in it reminiscent of the tones that we played with in the work we did with Marvel," Joe tells EW. "It's a big, commercially appealing film that hopefully touches on some intense subjects in a way that gives you a very rich storytelling experience."

"Millie plays a character who has lost her family in the war but realizes her brother may still be alive," Anthony adds. "So she begins a cross-country road trip through the American West looking for her brother. Along the way, she encounters the character played by Chris Pratt, who becomes an ally to her in that quest. They become partners in crime, so to speak."

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

An orphan searching for her lost brother. A smuggler searching for redemption. In the aftermath of the robot wars, the only path forward is into THE ELECTRIC STATE.



Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and directed by the Russo Brothers. Premiering March 14. pic.twitter.com/gKjJuAXBWM — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2024

The Russos direct and produce via their AGBO banner, while frequent collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State,” said the Russos back when the project was first announced. “This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

“This is a very human story about a teenage girl with all the powers of a teenage girl and nothing more,” added Markus. “Another thing we are really proud of when it comes to this story is all the major characters, barring one supporting character, are women which is super exciting to be involved in.”

The Electric State is set to premiere on Netflix next March.