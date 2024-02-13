MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star

MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through &quot;Drastic&quot; Changes Are She Signed Up To Star MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through &quot;Drastic&quot; Changes Are She Signed Up To Star

If you're wondering why Madame Web is coming under fire from critics, recent comments from lead star Dakota Johnson may have shed new light on that. Apparently, the movie went through "drastic" changes...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2024 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: The Wrap

The first reviews for Madame Web went live earlier today and, if the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, Sony's latest Marvel movie isn't going to have a good week at the box office. 

In recent weeks, we've heard the studio planned to make Madame Web a direct lead-in to The Amazing Spider-Man. Before that, there were rumblings the Multiverse might come into play, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker born on this world before being sent to Earth-616. 

However, to further complicate matters, we've heard Sony's plans for the movie changed dramatically once a new agreement was signed with Disney and Marvel Studios. Will the truth ever come to light? We'll see.

Talking to The Wrap, Cassie Webb actress Dakota Johnson confirmed significant alterations were made to Madame Web...after she agreed to star. 

"There were drastic changes," she confirms. "I can’t even tell you what they were."

Morbius writers Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless were initially the movie's only confirmed screenwriters. However, by the time the trailer was released, both director SJ Clarkson and Claire Parker were credited; something happened behind the scenes...we just don't know what!

Elsewhere in this interview, Johnson addressed the challenges which came with shooting the title character's unique clairvoyance abilities. "It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work," she explained. 

"And it was very complex, and there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene," the actress continued, "so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that."

Asked whether she ever got lost, Johnson admitted, "I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible."

Check out some photos from the Madame Web premiere below along with our recent interviews with Clarkson and Ezekiel Sims actor Tahar Rahim.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.

MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online
Related:

MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online
MADAME WEB's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - But How Does It Compare To MORBIUS?
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - But How Does It Compare To MORBIUS?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
tylerzero - 2/13/2024, 3:04 PM
MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star
bcom - 2/13/2024, 3:21 PM
@tylerzero - I re-read that title three times to make sure my brain wasn't malfunctioning. Nope. It's just more A+ writing from Mr Wilding.
phoenixvici - 2/13/2024, 4:12 PM
@bcom - Me think I brained my damage? 🤪
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 3:05 PM
That's it Josh, bring 'em in with an unproofread headline
TrentCrimm - 2/13/2024, 3:20 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

This is pretty on par, he does it at least once a week.

Hence why now he can only land interviews with people involved with Madame Web.
SomeoneYouLove - 2/13/2024, 3:05 PM
Are she signed up to Star?
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:15 PM
@SomeoneYouLove - the first word you are looking for in the English language is "**IS* she signed up to...."

Learn to type/speak correctly or people will continue to think you are a scamming, lying, trolling P.O.S.

just my advice ... bruh
bcom - 2/13/2024, 3:24 PM
@lazlodaytona - They're making fun of the headline for this article. Re-read it yourself and you'll see the last part of it makes absolutely no sense... "MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star".
SomeoneYouLove - 2/13/2024, 3:44 PM
@bcom - that's why I didn't respond to the absolute imbecile. See how many others noticed the schoolboy error.....did he say that to them?
mountainman - 2/13/2024, 3:48 PM
@lazlodaytona - I’m sure it’s supposed to be “after” not “is”.
SomeoneYouLove - 2/13/2024, 3:50 PM
@mountainman - he has no clue what day it is
AmazingFILMporg - 2/13/2024, 3:05 PM
*MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star*



Am I having a stroke😐....?
Origame - 2/13/2024, 3:07 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - no no. You gotta say it in the style of the article.

Am I are a stroke
Bucnastydathird - 2/13/2024, 3:06 PM
What grammer school did you attend?...you bloody wanker you
Dotanuki - 2/13/2024, 3:16 PM
@Bucnastydathird - so close with a great insult but then you misspelled grammar. 9.2/10
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:16 PM
@Bucnastydathird - who are u talking to? you realize there is a "reply" button/link u can use to actually respond to someone, ... right?
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:17 PM
@Dotanuki - you edited it u limy b@$t@rd....
Origame - 2/13/2024, 3:06 PM
Does it even matter? Mcu films are doing drastic changes and yet you keep eating those up. Don't tell me you'd care if this were the initial draft, 57th rewrite, or anything in between. You'd still hate it regardless of how hypocritical it makes you.
santoanderson - 2/13/2024, 3:07 PM
Currently 16% on RT.

Even the movie’s star knows it’s a giant piece of shit.
S8R8M - 2/13/2024, 3:09 PM
Here come the excuses. Kaz (Gillian) said do it so I did.
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:11 PM
Of course, a star of a disaster of a film from a studio who has a track record of being f**ked by a donkey is trying to save face and desperately trying to defend this continued ideocracy.

I understand trying to save face on your career, but she knew taking this role was from a studio who is a disaster with the spider-verse. She deserves the crap.

At this point she's trying to save/defend her young career. Geez Sony. Get a GD clue
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:23 PM
@lazlodaytona -





lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:24 PM
@lazlodaytona -

lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:26 PM
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:27 PM



lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:28 PM
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:28 PM
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:29 PM
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 3:31 PM




ModHaterSLADE - 2/13/2024, 3:11 PM
Probably would've been trash anyway if you have the Morbius writers involved...
SomeoneYouLove - 2/13/2024, 3:13 PM
I blame COVID the writers strike and trumps presidency
bcom - 2/13/2024, 3:19 PM
"MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star"... What the hell does that headline even mean?
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2024, 3:23 PM
Josh purposely left an error in the headline to entice comments lol
SATW42 - 2/13/2024, 4:06 PM
@TheFinestSmack - and then you actually did it, so who actually should we be laughing at?
Forthas - 2/13/2024, 3:23 PM
What is it with these studios! At some point during the development of the film...someone should have declared that this is garbage.
bcom - 2/13/2024, 3:35 PM
@Forthas - I think they do it mainly to preserve the movie rights to Spider-Man and his supporting characters. Make movies using Spidey characters and Marvel has little legal grounds to be able to claim back movie rights for those characters. I think that's how it works anyway.
HxCorbett - 2/13/2024, 3:24 PM
what in the actual fvck is that headline lmfao clown behavior
JobinJ - 2/13/2024, 3:37 PM
These people lie so much in marketing. The movie sucks just be honest. Enough with the post review excuses.
MisterDoctor217 - 2/13/2024, 3:48 PM
Is it kinda weird that I feel and for these actors?

They probably did think they were signing on to something big and cool but now they are just hiding their embarrassment lol

Or do you guys think they don’t really care ?

I was looking at the premiere pics and there was a kid dressed up as Ezequiel Simms , and I just know they hired that kid and his parents or something and got him a costume or something to make it seem like kids are also into this movie.

I mean come on

Idk maybe they don’t care lol they’re rich as hell after all
MisterDoctor217 - 2/13/2024, 3:49 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
Feel embarrassed **
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder