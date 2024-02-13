MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Says Script Went Through "Drastic" Changes Are She Signed Up To Star*

The first reviews for Madame Web went live earlier today and, if the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, Sony's latest Marvel movie isn't going to have a good week at the box office.

In recent weeks, we've heard the studio planned to make Madame Web a direct lead-in to The Amazing Spider-Man. Before that, there were rumblings the Multiverse might come into play, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker born on this world before being sent to Earth-616.

However, to further complicate matters, we've heard Sony's plans for the movie changed dramatically once a new agreement was signed with Disney and Marvel Studios. Will the truth ever come to light? We'll see.

Talking to The Wrap, Cassie Webb actress Dakota Johnson confirmed significant alterations were made to Madame Web...after she agreed to star.

"There were drastic changes," she confirms. "I can’t even tell you what they were."

Morbius writers Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless were initially the movie's only confirmed screenwriters. However, by the time the trailer was released, both director SJ Clarkson and Claire Parker were credited; something happened behind the scenes...we just don't know what!

Elsewhere in this interview, Johnson addressed the challenges which came with shooting the title character's unique clairvoyance abilities. "It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work," she explained.

"And it was very complex, and there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene," the actress continued, "so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that."

Asked whether she ever got lost, Johnson admitted, "I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible."

Check out some photos from the Madame Web premiere below along with our recent interviews with Clarkson and Ezekiel Sims actor Tahar Rahim.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.