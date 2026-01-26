MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney May Face Legal Trouble For...Hanging Bras From Hollywood Sign

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to going viral. Whether it's eye-catching Instagram posts, speculation about her relationship with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, or selling used bath water, the Euphoria star knows how to make headlines.

A few days ago, Sweeney recorded a video to promote her new lingerie line by paying a visit to the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The actress proceeded to string up bras across the "H," and according to TMZ, had a permit from FilmLA to shoot there.

However, she did not have permission to either touch or climb the landmark, both of which she does in the footage obtained below.

As the tabloid site explains, "TMZ obtained an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood Sign. The Chamber made it clear...her production company was notified she could not shoot the sign or use the video without getting prior approval from the Chamber."

"Sydney climbing the hill and the sign and then festooning it with bras could even put her in legal jeopardy for criminal trespass and/or vandalism."

This may sound pretty serious, but chances are it's just part of the viral marketing for the lingerie line's launch. Still, the Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told the site, "There was no permission granted to do this as is required." When they asked if a police report would be filed for trespass and vandalism, there was radio silence.

Still, it's not all bad news for Sweeney. Her latest movie, The Housemaid, has passed Bridesmaids to become filmmaker Paul Feig's biggest movie with $294.9 million at the worldwide box office. It's exceeding expectations and should surpass $300 million in the coming weeks.

Sweeney, who played Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman in Madame Web, reflected on her experience of making a superhero movie last year.

"It’s always fun to be able to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself," she started. "I hadn’t done a studio film yet, and I had started my production company [Fifty-Fifty Films]. I had some properties that I really wanted to be able to take out to studios, and I needed to be able to get my name to have more value, within a studio household."

"Doing a project like that really helps you on in the market. I also wanted to be able to do something that my cousins can watch. I have a bunch of little teenage cousins, and they don’t really understand what I do," Sweeney continued. "I thought it would be so cool to be able to do something that they’d actually think was fun and cool."

When the site pointed out to her that Madame Web was a critical and commercial flop, she responded, "I mean, I had a really fun time, so that is all that matters to me. I think that if you are enjoying what you do, it doesn’t really matter what the outcome is, on a box-office level. Of course, you want the film to be celebrated and loved and successful, because then everyone succeeds."

You can see footage of Sweeney "vandalising" the Hollywood sign below.