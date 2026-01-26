MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney May Face Legal Trouble For...Hanging Bras From Hollywood Sign

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney May Face Legal Trouble For...Hanging Bras From Hollywood Sign

Footage of The Housemaid star Sydney Sweeney hanging her bras from the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles could land the actress in trouble with authorities in Los Angeles.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 26, 2026 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: TMZ

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to going viral. Whether it's eye-catching Instagram posts, speculation about her relationship with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, or selling used bath water, the Euphoria star knows how to make headlines.

A few days ago, Sweeney recorded a video to promote her new lingerie line by paying a visit to the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The actress proceeded to string up bras across the "H," and according to TMZ, had a permit from FilmLA to shoot there.

However, she did not have permission to either touch or climb the landmark, both of which she does in the footage obtained below. 

As the tabloid site explains, "TMZ obtained an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood Sign. The Chamber made it clear...her production company was notified she could not shoot the sign or use the video without getting prior approval from the Chamber."

"Sydney climbing the hill and the sign and then festooning it with bras could even put her in legal jeopardy for criminal trespass and/or vandalism."

This may sound pretty serious, but chances are it's just part of the viral marketing for the lingerie line's launch. Still, the Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told the site, "There was no permission granted to do this as is required." When they asked if a police report would be filed for trespass and vandalism, there was radio silence.

Still, it's not all bad news for Sweeney. Her latest movie, The Housemaid, has passed Bridesmaids to become filmmaker Paul Feig's biggest movie with $294.9 million at the worldwide box office. It's exceeding expectations and should surpass $300 million in the coming weeks. 

Sweeney, who played Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman in Madame Web, reflected on her experience of making a superhero movie last year. 

"It’s always fun to be able to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself," she started. "I hadn’t done a studio film yet, and I had started my production company [Fifty-Fifty Films]. I had some properties that I really wanted to be able to take out to studios, and I needed to be able to get my name to have more value, within a studio household."

"Doing a project like that really helps you on in the market. I also wanted to be able to do something that my cousins can watch. I have a bunch of little teenage cousins, and they don’t really understand what I do," Sweeney continued. "I thought it would be so cool to be able to do something that they’d actually think was fun and cool."

When the site pointed out to her that Madame Web was a critical and commercial flop, she responded, "I mean, I had a really fun time, so that is all that matters to me. I think that if you are enjoying what you do, it doesn’t really matter what the outcome is, on a box-office level. Of course, you want the film to be celebrated and loved and successful, because then everyone succeeds."

You can see footage of Sweeney "vandalising" the Hollywood sign below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recent Jeans Advert: I'm Against Hate
Related:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recent Jeans Advert: "I'm Against Hate"
MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder