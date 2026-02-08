Alternate SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Description Leaks; Actor Playing Boomerang Possibly Revealed

With less than six months to go until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters, it's looking increasingly likely that Sony Pictures will be following the same marketing pattern as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That movie didn't get a teaser trailer until 4 months before its December 2021 release, and the studio hasn't had its hand forced by December's blurry leak (for all we know, that was deliberately "leaked" to build excitement; if so, mission accomplished).

Today, 3C Films has shared a breakdown of an alternate trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The YouTube account says this comes from the same source that gave them a Scream 7 trailer description over a month before its online debut, so there may be something to this.

For the most part, it's similar to the leaked teaser. This time, though, it opens with Spider-Man and The Punisher talking in the latter's Battle Van. The wall-crawler webs up and takes Frank Castle's gun, making it clear that he doesn't approve of his fellow vigilante's violent brand of justice.

The Scorpion is also fully revealed in this sneak peek, and is wearing a suit that's said to be a cross between the classic comics and what we saw in Insomniac's Spider-Man video games. There's also a moment of levity with Spidey being pushed up against the window of a bus and dragged across it, creating a squeaky glass noise.

However, the person who saw the footage shared their take that "the web swinging I saw is ugly." They also weren't sold on the comedy just yet. Destin Daniel Cretton has prioritised practical web-swinging for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, something "Home" trilogy director Jon Watts warned against due to how it ends up looking on camera. We'll have to wait and see if the Wonder Man helmer has pulled it off.

Peter Parker's meeting with Bruce Banner is still there, but they now discuss gene mutation. Later, Spider-Man emerges from a web cocoon in an alleyway, and yes, he has organic web-shooters now. Finally, Peter turns away when he sees MJ at a party about to kiss another guy, and they later bump into each other in a hallway.

He says he's just a neighbour, prompting MJ to sarcastically respond, "Just your friendly neighbour..." (a nod to him being the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, of course).

Finally, while the YouTube account stresses that this is just a rumour, it sounds like Tom Holland's brother, Harry, is playing Boomerang. He was cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home after portraying a bicycle thief captured by the wall-crawler.

@MyTimeToShineH, meanwhile, has said that Marvel considered having rapper Cardi B cameo as a villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's montage. Yeah, we're not buying it either.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.